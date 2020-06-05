Director Bruce McDonald Interview: Dreamland

Director Bruce McDonald makes punk rock movies. From the grindhouse horror of Pontypool to the fake rock and roll documentary Hard core logo, McDonald's movies play by their own rules and do not necessarily adhere to traditional cinematic logic. Case in point: his latest film, Dreamland. Apparently in the heroin-fueled haze of a Chet Baker-style jazz musician, Dreamland it operates on its own principles and doesn't care much if the average viewer can't keep up.

Stephen McHattie plays two characters, both based on the legendary musician Chet Baker, a multi-faceted man for his character. Baker was a sensitive and melodic jazz player who behaved like a tough and dangerous leather outlaw, and the characters embody each side of his dichotomy. McHattie plays Johnny, a hitman who works for a mobster (Henry Rollins) who is forced to turn rogue when asked to cross a line that he cannot cross. He also plays a drugged jazz musician who is asked to play at the wedding of a vampire and his little girlfriend.

While promoting the launch of DreamlandBruce McDonald spoke to Screen Rant about his work on the film, from his esoteric sensitivity to the responsibility of the film on the shoulders of its lead actor, Stephen McHattie. He discusses his own fascination with Chet Baker, creating a movie that works with the same psychological dream logic of 1960s art movies, and shares his own ambition to one day develop, in his words, "a rock and western roll ".

How are you doing What is quarantine like in Canada? How are things going up there?

Well I'm sitting on my sunny roof right now. So it's pretty cool. People manage. It seems fine. We are blessed with our health, there are still no disturbances on the street, so everything is fine. (NOTE: This interview was recorded on May 20, prior to the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, and this quote has nothing to do with the protests that followed his death.)

I wish it was like that!

Where are you?

I am in Far Rockaway, New York. For the most part, it is one of the best managed places, even though our COVID cases are through the roof, but other parts of the country are a little restless.

Yes. We are not going back to school this year. It is nice to have nice weather here. Everyone wears masks while riding a bike. I don't know, it's a strange moment.

Strange times are perfect for a strange movie! Mow!

Strange movie for a strange time, that's a good time.

Dreamland It is a punk rock movie. He does not feel the need to explain himself. If you can keep up, great. If you can't, just go back up when you're ready. It doesn't hold you tight.

You are going for a walk and you don't ask many questions, I hope you enjoy the trip, you know?

Can you talk about your approach to making a "genre movie" in quotes?

I think, like anyone, I love horror and science fiction and crime movies and things like that, it's like the bread and butter of what we see. I love that. One of the inspirations was Raymond Chandler. I was reading a lot from Raymond Chandler to prepare for this. It was a lot of fun reading her stuff. Everything is atmosphere, movement and great characters. That was an inspiration. Steve McHattie is one of the great character actors. He lives in that world. In a way he embodies that tough and bitten guy. He fit well into that world, and we wrapped it around him.

He is one of my favorite actors, and it's amazing to see him in a lead role. Well, two main roles!

He said to me, "Bruce, I don't know anyone but you who will play me a leading role!" He works all the time and does all kinds of different things. I have worked with him many times and always enjoyed it, and it was a real pleasure doing a little custom work for Steve.

Was XIII the first time you worked with Stephen?

No, in XIII the president played, right? That was very good. No, the first time was a kind of children's show called Emily from New Moon. He played cousin Jimmy, who was kind of a backward farmer, but brought dignity, grace, and intelligence to the role. It really was something to see. This was years ago, but we became friends. We would go out to drink. I've always been a fan of the things I've seen him do. We did a television miniseries called Killer Wave, he was on it. We did this live TV show, once called American Whiskey Bar. Pontypool, we worked on it together. And some other things. He is one of those … Initially, it is a little scary, but like many types of fear, it is a kind of love! (Laughs)

He has the perfect face for this movie. Each line tells a story, right?

I know! (Laughter) Yes. It's not a regular thing, where you can write something for someone, because often, if you do that, maybe they won't do it, or the producer won't want it, or something like that. So I feel lucky that we were able to do it. Steve was our inspiration from the beginning. It was part of the scripting process. He would jump every once in a while and give his two cents. It was really fun working that way.

So it was written with him in mind, then.

Oh yeah. He had made this short film that we saw after filming Pontypool, which was our crazy virus movie. Tony, the Dreamland writer, wrote that. But Steve was in a short film called The Chet Baker Deaths. It was a short film by a guy named Robert Boudreau, and he plays Chet Baker, and the movie tries to imagine how Chet Baker really died. Did you fall out of the hotel room? He fell? Did you fall asleep on heroin? I was amazed at how beautiful Chet Baker did. We started there, and then we tried to imagine, "What would a movie look like inside the head of a heroin-addicted trumpeter?" And we came up with this.

Are you a big fan of Chet Baker? Because I know that he played his father in Born to be blue.

Yes, it is from the same director, Robert Boudreau.

Oh I see.

I have been trying to get the short film to play with our film, because I thought it would be a good companion piece. I mean, Steve is a music lover, he's a music fanatic. I don't know if he's specifically a Chet Baker fanatic, but you know … Like many people, he's familiar with him and admires him. Yes, he researched and researched a lot about Chet, watched him and channeled him kindly.

I imagine things are a bit weaker in the Canadian film industry than in Hollywood. You don't necessarily spend $ 200 million on each movie, so there isn't an army of producers and lawyers cracking down on every decision you're trying to make, is there?

Totally. The more money you have, the more committee you will have. And the more committee you have … Things balance. You don't get the peaks and dynamic range of a punk rock. There's a very punk rock "hit and go" attitude. Our budget was not much. It was enough to design and do things, but that's the glory of independent movies. They get to work outside the doors of Hollywood and play in some places where a great big show could not or could not act, due to lawyers or fear, or the idea of ​​trying to do things "the right way " Dreamland is a movie that would never be made with such people. They said, "Why are they two boys? Why is there a vampire? Why?" And it is because it is a dream.

It's right there in the title!

Yes! I mean, that gave everyone permission to keep the door of the unconscious open, to let it out. It's still logical, but don't question it too much. Limitations can be freedom. That is the good thing about punk rock. Punk rock was people who really couldn't touch, more or less. They were not virtuous, they were not particularly handsome. But they did not wait for permission. They just did it. They did it without much production, they did it without much wrapping. I have always been inspired by punk rock because of that attitude. That "just do it" attitude, that philosophy, that fearlessness. So when you have those parameters there are downsides because you can only get that much time and you are only given so much money. We wanted to get some Alice Cooper songs for the movie, but we really couldn't afford it. You know, things like that. But when you know what the sandbox is, when you know what your limitations are, you can have a lot of fun with it.

With that in mind, would you be open to moving to Los Angeles and making a Hollywood movie? I like it if they call you and say, "Hey, make this superhero movie" or Star Wars, or whatever?

Yeah, of course! Give me $ 100 million and I'm going to town! I will not hesitate for a second. I always wanted to do western rock and roll, and that is expensive because they are horses, towns, costumes, weapons and all that. That will cost something. I think, to go to Hollywood, you have to be invited. It is one of those things where it is better to be invited. If you want to open the war chest, I have no problem spending time and money on something.

Western rock and roll? We have to get Zacharias to become a great success on cable. That is one of my favorite movies. Then they'll want to redo it, and that's where you can step in!

There you go! Is that where they have the rock and roll band in the desert?

Yep.

There's a great scene where they intersect and there's this music, and it's like this metal band almost, in the middle of nowhere, rocking hard.

I'm pretty sure that's the Man, that would be great. I would love to see that movie again. Anyway, tell me about how to put Stephen in dual roles. Was there ever any apprehension? Was there ever pressure from the producer to overlap or acknowledge that they look the same beyond the logic of the dream?

One of the rules was that they should look the same, we wanted them to be clearly the same person. And the other rule was that nobody notices. No one mentions it. I know that for Stephen, being the accomplished actor he is, he prepared for both roles. It was really wonderful to see him, like, "Oh, it's Tuesday, so today he will be the trumpeter." Or "Oh, it's Wednesday, so he'll be Johnny!" It was a little scary at times. He knew that he had to be nuanced, that he had to have things really marked, especially when there were scenes with the two boys talking to each other. There were times when he got a little … The guy on the other side, helping him to say the lines, sometimes he got too nervous and shook him a little. But most of the time, it was pretty good! So we chose it, because it prepares very well. He clings to those scenes … It seems effortless, but I know the task he did, and I know the planning he did. For me, it was a dream, because it didn't really work for me. I was watching him do the work.

That's great. That great ballroom where much of the final act takes place, can you talk about building or finding that location?

That was the Palace of Justice in Luxembourg City. The designers understood that. I always thought it would be an old French castle or something, but they said: "No, let's go for the brutal Kafka-esque architecture in a modern place", and once we landed on that, we thought: "We are going to fill with people who they're just rich from everywhere! "(Laughter) So we have a Nazi there, and we have some Persian guys, and we have some generals, and we try to think of our international clique of evil rich people, and that was the kind of game.

You have a great resume that goes back a long time. For the Screen Rant reader who might see this movie, or who might know you Dark matterIs there something you have done in your past, a job you have done, that you are particularly proud of, but feel that perhaps you did not get the recognition or attention it deserved, that you want to scream?

There was this independent project that we did, called This Movie is Broken. It's a half concert movie with the band Broken Social Scene with Emily from Metric and Amy from Stars. It is a glorious, beautiful concert. It is about these children going to the show. It is a charming movie of romantic summer concerts. I love that.If there are fans of Broken Social Scene, they'll love it!

Dreamland It is now available in Digital and Video on Demand.

