Director John Wick teases absolutely crazy action in The Matrix 4

When the news broke that Lana Wachowski was doing Matrix 4, the collective reaction of the fans was a mixture of emotion and apprehension. It's been 17 years since they both The recharged matrix and Matrix revolutions it came out in the same year. To say that they have not aged well would be an understatement.

But considering the return that Keanu Reeves has enjoyed with him John wick franchise, there seems to be more anticipation for another Matrix movie than originally thought. One reason to be encouraged is the participation of David Leitch and Chad Stahelski. Now known for directing action movies like Wick, Atomic blonde, deadpool 2 and Hobbs & ShawThe two directors have a long history with the world Wachowskis and The Matrix.



Both were stunt coordinators in the two sequels, and Stahelski doubled Reeves' stunts in the first two. The couple spoke recently and confirmed that they were involved in Matrix 4But Stahelski now shares a little more information about his collaboration with Wachowski and the way his brain works with respect to action.

"She comes up with this idea. She comes with this piece from the set. She comes with, ‘This is the character. This is what is happening. This is the conflict. This is where I need it to be emotionally or psychologically or whatever the plot is at the end of this sequence. What do you have in your bag of tricks to make him absolutely crazy? “She is one of those great people who will tell us something and we will say,“ Okay, we have this. ”Then she says,“ OMG, that's amazing. I didn't think about it, but what if we take this and do it like this? "

Action has never been a problem for him Matrix Film (s. The original was obviously revolutionary in the way the pieces were put together, but even the sequels have some iconic sequences. The highway chase in Reloaded it is one of the best car chases ever filmed.

But finally it comes down to history. Wachowski has had nearly 20 years to find something that is a worthy successor to the original movie. Let's make sure this movie is excellent before entering another trilogy. According to Stahelski, the new sequel is definitely something to look forward to.

"She always pisses you off and that's a challenge. She's probably still the most challenging person, in a good way, I've ever worked with … If you love the Matrix trilogy, you're going to love what he's doing because he's brilliant and fun and understands what fans want. "

Production in Matrix 4 It's still on hold due to the pandemic, but as of now, it's still slated to launch on May 21, 2021.