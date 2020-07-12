Directors of & # 39; Avengers & # 39 ;, the Russo brothers fill the void of the summer movie with & # 39; Pizza Film School & # 39;





But in a summer that, due to the coronavirus, could be the first in decades without such blockbusters, they have focused their attention on creating that kind of online pizza community experience.

Since May, the Russos have been hosting an online program titled "Russo Bros. Pizza Film School". They assign movies to fans for discussion, aiming to "educate and spread a little love to favorite classic movies, as well as local pizzerias, while movie lovers are trapped at home."

They both use the show to showcase films that shocked or simply admired them (titles like "The Evil Dead", "The Empire Strikes Back" and "No Country for Old Men") and invited guests to comment on the films. In this week's edition, dedicated to the 1980 version of "Flash Gordon", they will be joined by Taika Waititi, who directed "Jojo Rabbit" and "Thor: Ragnarok".

In an interview with CNN, Joe Russo said the idea was suggested by his daughter, as he showed family movies to pass the time during the early stages of staying home. They discussed "what inspired us about the film. For us, it was a great opportunity to talk about the filming process," he said, "and make it accessible to young filmmakers looking for a way to tell their own story. stories."