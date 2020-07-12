Directors of & # 39; Avengers & # 39 ;, the Russo brothers fill the void of the summer movie with & # 39; Pizza Film School & # 39;

But in a summer that, due to the coronavirus, could be the first in decades without such blockbusters, they have focused their attention on creating that kind of online pizza community experience.
Since May, the Russos have been hosting an online program titled "Russo Bros. Pizza Film School". They assign movies to fans for discussion, aiming to "educate and spread a little love to favorite classic movies, as well as local pizzerias, while movie lovers are trapped at home."
In an interview with CNN, Joe Russo said the idea was suggested by his daughter, as he showed family movies to pass the time during the early stages of staying home. They discussed "what inspired us about the film. For us, it was a great opportunity to talk about the filming process," he said, "and make it accessible to young filmmakers looking for a way to tell their own story. stories."
"Seeing that was very emotional for us and very moving, to remember how the audience responded to that movie," said Joe Russo.
The couple's association with Marvel gave them "the ability to do things," said older brother Anthony Russo. "For Joe and me, it is very important to find and support voices to which we respond strongly … As far as we can, we want to do that for other filmmakers."
As for a summer so far without movies in theaters, Anthony Russo points out that watching movies with a crowd "will always be unique, in the way that watching something at home can't be." But the Russians see advantages in the growth and maturation of transmission and other distribution options, creating pathways that would not otherwise be possible, especially for less general business concepts.
"The way the public can access movies is changing," said Anthony Russo, and digital "took on enormous importance" during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, they've had a chance to chat with some of their movie idols who make "Pizza Film School," including Mark Hamill, who remembers about "The Empire Strikes Back," and an upcoming conversation with writer Bob Gale about "Back to the Future. "
Joe Russo recalled that the brothers were "saturated with pop culture" as they grew up, which included leaving them at the complex and staying there for hours. Eventually they hope the movie will return.
"The theatrical experience will always be there," said Anthony Russo. "He will get over".
Deliveries of "The Russo Bros. Pizza Film School" are played at 3 p.m. ET on Fridays on Instagram TV and on the AGBO YouTube channel, where you can also find past episodes.