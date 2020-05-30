Dirty City Air could increase MS risk





TUESDAY, May 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) – Air pollution could increase the risk of multiple sclerosis (MS), Italian researchers report.

They found that in places with low levels of small air pollution particles called particles, the risk of MS was lower than in areas where those levels were high. In urban areas, the risk was 29% higher than in rural areas.

"Our findings show that the prevalence of MS is lower when particle concentrations are lower, suggesting that air pollution may be one of the risk factors for multiple sclerosis," said lead researcher Dr Roberto Bergamaschi, director of the Multiple Sclerosis Center of the IRCCS Mondino Foundation in Pavia.

Bergamaschi emphasized that this study does not prove that air pollution causes EM, only that there appears to be a link.

"Countermeasures that reduce air pollution are important to public health, not only to reduce deaths related to heart and lung disease, but also the risk of chronic autoimmune diseases like MS," said Bergamaschi.

More research is needed to find out why air pollution could trigger the disease.

He said that MS can have many causes, and some environmental factors could trigger an abnormal immune response.

Worldwide, more people than ever live with MS. Most suffer from its relapsing-remitting form, which causes unpredictable episodes of fatigue, difficulty walking, numbness, pain, and muscle spasms.

The most studied environmental factors in MS are vitamin D levels, smoking and diet, but others deserve to be studied, including air pollution, Bergamaschi said.

"In northern Italy, where the study was conducted, we are very sensitive to air pollution problems, because our area is one of the most polluted in Europe," he said.

Fine particles (PM) are among the most toxic air pollutants. The main sources are home heating, industrial activities and the burning of fossil fuels, Bergamaschi said.

According to the World Health Organization, around the world, about 4.2 million people die early as a result of breathing polluted air.

For the study, Bergamaschi's team analyzed more than 900 MS patients in the Italian region of Lombardy, where the number of MS cases has increased 10-fold in the past 50 years.

