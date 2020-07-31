Dirty tricks and the 2020 elections: lessons from the KGB







The report detailed how Russia was suspected of using fakes and planted stories to wreak havoc on the West during the Cold War through influence operations rather than military might. And these tactics did not stop with the fall of the Berlin Wall. In fact, social media and the cloak of online anonymity it provides have only made it easier and potentially more effective for governments and bad actors to get involved in a similar dirty trick playbook, ranging from the spread of falsified or hacked documents online until the creation of false reporters. promote them.

It is this modern-day digital disinformation playbook that US intelligence agencies are sure to watch out for before the November presidential election, especially after Russia's efforts to interfere with the 2016 election took over. surprise to the country. But to fully understand Russia's use of tactics like fake news and leaked materials, it's helpful to examine the country's long history of painstaking influence operations dating back to an analog era.

Jack Barsky, a former KGB spy who lived undercover in the United States in the 1980s, explained how it was done in its day in an interview with CNN Business last year.

The KGB would be tasked with providing a convincing forgery of a US government document, often aiming to implicate the US in something in poor taste and designed to confirm an existing conspiracy theory. Such a fake would be given to a sympathetic and unconscious reporter, sometimes from a dark place in a far corner of the world. It would be printed as news, and if the Soviets were lucky, it could eventually be picked up by more established means.