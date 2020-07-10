Disappearance of Naya Rivera: what we know

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, Rivera arrived at Piru Lake in Ventura County, California, north of Los Angeles, around 1 p.m. PST on Wednesday.

She rented a boat, and she and her son were seen heading out to the lake together, Sheriff Captain Eric Buschow said at a press conference.

About three hours after they left the dock, another boater on the lake discovered a drift boat with the sleeping boy on board.

The boat was found in the area called "The Narrows" at the north end of the lake.

Authorities were notified and search and rescue efforts began from the air and with a diving team.

Buschow said it was difficult to obtain information from the boy, who told them they were going to swim, but that his mother did not return to the boat when she did.

The boy had a life jacket and an adult life jacket was found in the boat, according to Buschow.

An extensive search

The search and rescue mission was suspended on Wednesday night and the first light resumed on Thursday.

Authorities said more than 80 people were involved in the search for Rivera, best known for playing Santana López in Fox's hit series "Glee," which ran from 2009 to 2015.

The lake was closed for searching.

"Multiple teams of professional search and rescue personnel are actively searching for clues to the location of Naya Rivera on Lake Piru. With more than 80 people involved in the search at this time, we are using helicopters, boats, ATVs, and personnel from land to try to locate it, "the Ventura County Sheriff's office tweeted.

Authorities announced Thursday that the operation had gone from a search and rescue to a search and recovery mission.

"We presume that an accident occurred and assume that he drowned in the lake," Rep. Chris Dyer said at a press conference on Thursday. "We hope for the best, we prepare for the worst."

He said it's not uncommon for visitors to go to the lake in the middle of the week, as the draw is likely to have fewer people and less traffic.

The boat Rivera rented was a pontoon with a deck deck and the rental operator didn't notice anything out of the ordinary, Dyer said.

The boat was found at the northern end of the lake where wind is often a factor in sailing conditions.

Dyer said the depth of the lake can run from 6 to 40 feet and that the bottom of the lake is heavily debris.

He also said that Rivera's son was healthy and with his family.

Security video

On Thursday, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office tweeted a link to a security video posted on YouTube.

The video shows Rivera walking through the parking lot of the lake, with her son behind her, as the couple heads to the dock, toward the boat they had rented.

They then leave the dock and travel north on the boat on the lake, the video shows.

Authorities also tweeted the 911 call in which a boat rental company employee reports on Rivera's disappearance and the discovery of her son.

Hope and despair

Celebrities and fans have been talking about Rivera on social media since the news of his disappearance.

There was sadness at having perished and the hope that they would find her safe.

"I am waiting against all hope … this was all a great joke and she will appear from somewhere laughing out loud," tweeted Iqbal Theba, who played director Figgins on the show.

Singer-actress Demi Lovato, who played one of Santana's girlfriends, Dani, on "Glee," also tried to stay positive on Twitter on Thursday.

"I don't tweet often, but sometimes my tweets do come true, so together let's show on Twitter that Naya will be safe and sound !!" Lovato tweeted. "Come on! Let's put this energy out there: you will find it healthy and alive!"