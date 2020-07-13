Disappearing daycare spaces are affecting parents trying to return to work

But with schools and daycare centers closed, they have to reduce or change shifts to care for children while they continue to do the work.

Eve Johnston, a nurse in Framingham, Massachusetts, used to order programming. Her youngest son would go to daycare five days a week while her oldest son was in kindergarten and then in after-school care.

"We had everything working fine," he told CNN.

But with the kids at home, she has been trying to get weekend and night shifts, so one parent is always home. Her husband is receiving early and late calls when he connects with colleagues on the east and west coasts.

With the coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, the Johnstons expected some relief. But so many other parents have been so desperate to ensure childcare, as the state lifts some restrictions, it has been difficult to find a program available for their children.

"It is not sustainable," Johnston said of his current situation. "We hope there will be a world with school or daycare at some point, but in the meantime I accepted a position where I work every Saturday and Sunday night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m."

Cheryl Lekousi reopened her home daycare in nearby Needham, Massachusetts, when she obtained state approval. She has to limit the number of children, provide adequate protective equipment and implement strict hygiene.

She replaced old rugs with vinyl flooring and bought boxes to place cleaning supplies and to store her masks.

She has also made plans to help keep young children socially distant from each other.

"I went through my toys and bought some other things that are toys to play on their own," he said. "I have a little toy car over there. Little kids will try to fit two of them, but I'm telling you, now it's a one-person car."

Lekousi has also taken another look at games where kids don't have to be that close. "I don't 'Ring around the Rosie' but we're doing 'Follow the Leader'," he said.

Even with these preparations and investments, the future is uncertain for Lekousi, 61, who cares about the health of his own family and whether he can maintain the state's smaller customer base.

"My husband and I had a serious discussion about 'Do I have to retire?' Which would mean reducing the size of the house," she said. "I really didn't want this to put me in retirement. I want to do it on my own terms."

While schools are working out how and when to reopen for their students, younger children may present another problem. Your parents may not be able to find any type of child care.

An analysis by the Center for American Progress found that the pandemic could lead to the loss of nearly 4.5 million childcare spaces. That could leave employees unable to return to full-time work and hamper desires to completely reopen the economy.

In the spring, Congress allocated $ 3.5 billion in childcare aid as part of the CARES Act. But Rep. Rosa DeLauro, from Connecticut, a Democrat, said that's a drop in the bucket and has introduced a measure to increase funds to $ 50 billion.

DeLauro said the pandemic has shown "how far behind" the United States is in terms of prioritizing affordable and accessible child care for families who want to go to work.

"What is the plan to get people back to work?" she asked. "Part of that plan has to do with how you manage how they take care of their children."

His bill is backed in the Senate by his Democratic colleague, Washington Senator Patty Murray.

"We all want our economy to open up. I assure you all that if people can't get child care, they can't go back to work," Murray said.

Even when school places are guaranteed and where buildings are supposed to be open, parents have to think hard about what to do. And recent spikes in Covid-19 cases in states like Texas and Florida are exacerbating the situation.

Meridith Smith, a health worker in Jacksonville, Florida, has balanced her work with her husband and hers since she closed her children's elementary school. But they had planned to send them back for the new school year.

"We were both eager for our children to return to some sort of routine and we understood that we will have more normal working hours," he said. "We are in July and we are a month away from the opening of the school and we know that, with cases on the rise, we can only hope that this increase comes to an end in Florida and that schools and work can be resumed, with some caution obviously, but without exposure to risk. "

She said the stress of having to make difficult decisions was somewhat alleviated by knowing how many parents were in the same situation.

"We have to understand the difficult and almost impossible situation parents are in: going back to work and not taking care of children or having to put their children at greater risk of exposure by putting them in child care," he said. . "I don't think there is a long-term solution."