Disaster Movies Were Comic Book Films Of The 90s

The honest trailer for Twister he scoffs at the 1996 film, while looking back at a time when summer blockbusters weren't so reliant on established franchises. Directed by Jan de Bont, with Steven Spielberg on board as executive producer, Twister he followed a group of storm chasers investigating tornadoes as severe weather conditions developed in Oklahoma. The film was a huge success, with a cast that included Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Jami Gertz, and Philip Seymour Hoffman. Twister grossed $ 495 million worldwide, making it the second highest grossing film of the year it was released.

Critically, the answer to Twister he was less enthusiastic. Even the critics praising the film seemed to do so with a caveat. In his assessment of TwisterRoger Ebert praised the box office success for being a skillful example of escapist entertainment while also making it clear that it was far from a reflective film. Still, that simple quality has finally worked in favor of Twister. More than two decades after its release, the film continues to be recommended for the action elements and the absurdity it contains.

As part of his series on summer box office hits, past and present, Screen addicts has examined Twister. The honest trailer below, points out some of the cheesy elements that have helped Twister remain in the public consciousness. In a particularly funny joke, the lack of interest that Gertz's boyfriend showed for his boyfriend (Paxton) is highlighted. Beyond those humorous notes, the trailer also touches on how the summer blockbusters have fundamentally changed.

A look at the box office receipts, for 1996 only, reflects the change. While there are some expected entries, such as Independence Day and 101 DalmatiansThere are also some surprising inclusions for current standards. The Nutty Professor, a comedy starring Eddie Murphy, grossed over $ 270 million worldwide. Jerry maguire, the famous drama directed by Tom Cruise, is also on the list with similar numbers. It's hard to imagine any of the genres rubbing shoulders with today's comic book movies and shared universes. And, in fact, those movies are much more likely to be found on a streaming service in a bid for prestige and new content.

The honest trailer for Twister It also highlights this point, referring to the lack of erotic thrillers for the general public of the films. Along with the courtroom drama, that's a type of movie that has faded a bit. Looking back at recent history could serve as a reminder that moviegoers' tastes are not set in stone, as preferences vary from decade to decade. It is just a matter of discovering the next big trend that will captivate the public.

