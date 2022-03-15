Human growth hormones, also known as somatotropin, are a natural hormone found in every body that helps promote growth, amassing muscle, and increasing your fat metabolism. Produced by the pituitary gland, HGH is sent into the bloodstream. This hormone can be extremely important to athletes going through rigorous training, but it also affects those in their everyday life. You might be looking to revitalize your growth hormone to lose weight, improve your bone density, or help with injury recovery.

There are many ways to increase your growth hormones ranging from natural to supplemental, but even making a tiny change in your daily habits can make a large change in your workout capabilities. A lot of this recovery happens while you are sleeping, so it’s important to focus on revitalizing your growth hormone during the day so it can flourish overnight. One of the biggest connections is between your growth hormone levels and your body fat levels, so many of these suggestions help you lose body fat as you increase your HGH levels.

Follow these tips and tricks to see how increasing your growth hormone improves your workouts, speeds up your recovery, and helps build bigger body mass. Growth hormones are said to also increase the glow and appearance of your skin, so you look great while doing it. There are some who even believe that increased growth hormone helps to slow down the aging process, since human growth hormone levels decrease with age.

Supplements

Supplements are a great way to boost growth hormones in your body short-term. Taking them before bed helps your growth hormones revitalize overnight, and aids in you waking up without soreness and with additional body energy. Look for supplements that use glutamine and arginine, as they have been associated with increased HGH. Supplements, such as Nugenix GH Boost, that contain no steroids, no stimulants, and no habit-forming ingredients, safely boost your growth hormone levels with clinically validated ingredients. As always, check the ingredients and consult your doctor before adding in new supplements to your diet.

Reduce Sugar Intake

High sugar intake is considered to inhibit the levels of growth hormones in one’s body. The pancreas releases insulin after eating sugar and carbohydrates, and some research says that insulin is connected to the release of growth hormone. So a high level of insulin may be connected to a decrease in the release of growth hormone, and therefore a lower level of HGH present in the body. Reducing your sugar intake is a great way to increase your growth hormone levels long term, if you are able to stick with it. Try decreasing your sugar intake and see if your muscle builds faster and your recovery times are shorter, this will be your growth hormone levels increasing and stabilizing.

Try Not to Eat Right Before Bed

Since eating any food causes a natural spike in insulin, eating right before bed might block some of your HGH release. Growth hormone is naturally released at night, so this is the prime time you want to be letting as much get into your bloodstream as possible. Insulin levels usually stabilize in about 2-3 hours after a meal, so it is recommended to eat your carbohydrate, sugar, or protein based meals ahead of this time window before bed.

High Intensity Exercise

One of the best ways to cause a spike increase in your short term growth hormone is high intensity exercise. Of course any exercise will help increase your growth hormone levels, but the boost will depend on level of exercise, body weight, your eating habits, and your natural body composition. Try some high intensity workouts such as sprinting, interval training, heavy weight training, and spin cycling.

Getting a Full Night’s Sleep

Focusing on getting a full night’s sleep is one of the best ways to improve your overall health, and this stays true for increasing your growth hormone levels. Most of your HGH is released into your bloodstream while you sleep, so getting deep restful sleep is the most effective way to ensure that you have high levels of HGH long-term. Try some healthy sleep habits before bed to ensure you reach deep sleep, such as avoiding screens close to bed time, avoiding late night caffeine or food, and regulating your bedroom temperature.

Intermittent Fasting

Intermittent fasting is a popular diet approach that focuses your eating in specific hours of the day. Most commonly people eat within an 8 hour window and fast for the other 16 hours of the day, usually while sleeping. This helps because you are not eating close to bedtime and eating at regular times every day stabilizes your growth hormone levels. Intermittent fasting is an effective way to lose body fat and also eating at specific times helps lower your insulin levels throughout the whole day. This ensures you release a high level of HGH during your sleep. Consult with a doctor before trying long-term fasting, as it is not advised for sustainable practice.