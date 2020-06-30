Discovery of a Viking ship: the historical excavation to discover the ship begins in Norway

The first Viking ship excavation in 100 years is underway in Norway.

In a statement, the Norwegian Institute for Cultural Heritage Research (NIKU) explained that the Museum of Cultural History at the University of Oslo is responsible for the excavation.

The so-called Gjellestad Ship was discovered in 2018 by NIKU and the Østfold County Council using ground penetrating radar. The 66-foot boat, which is located in a burial mound, is just below the top layer of soil at a depth of 1.6 feet.

"This will be exciting for all of us, regardless of whether you are an archaeologist or simply have a mild interest in our past," NIKU department head and Viking ship expert Knut Paasche said in the statement.

However, a test excavation in 2019 showed that the ship is in poor condition, and only part of its woods has been preserved, according to Paasche.

Viking discoveries remain a source of fascination. Last year, for example, a mysterious double-boat Viking burial was discovered in Norway, puzzling experts.

In another project, a Swedish tomb containing the skeleton of a Viking warrior, long thought to be a man, was confirmed as a woman.

In 2018, a Viking "Thor's Hammer" was discovered in Iceland. Separately in 2018, an 8-year-old girl discovered a 1,500-year-old sword in a Swedish lake and an incredible silver treasure related to the era of the famous Viking king was discovered on an island in the Baltic Sea. Hundreds of millennial silver coins, rings, pearls and bracelets were found on the German island of Ruegen.

In 2017, a reindeer hunter found an incredibly well-preserved Viking sword on a remote mountain in southern Norway. Archaeologists in Trondheim, Norway unearthed the church where Viking King Olaf Haraldsson was first consecrated as a saint in 2016.

Separately in 2016, a small Viking crucifix was found in Denmark. The remains of a 12th-century "Viking century" ship discovered in a German port are also revealing its secrets thanks to high-tech 3D scanning technology.

Experts are also uncovering the secrets of a mysterious Viking treasure that was discovered in Scotland. The "Galloway Hoard" was found by a man using a metal detector in 2014. It was acquired by National Museums Scotland in 2017, which describes the treasure as "the richest and most unique collection of objects from the Viking era ever found in Great Britain or Ireland. " . "

