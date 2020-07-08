Discussion on E-commerce in China with BRIC – Allied Wallet’s CEO Ahmad Khawaja

The digital payments’ industry is growing through leaps and bounds. Allied Wallet, a global leading provider of online payment processing, multi-currency merchant services, and a PCI Level 1 secured payment gateway, has consequently made its place at the top of this industry. Its CEO Ahmad Khawaja was recently featured in the high-end publication, BRIC Magazine. There is no doubt that the company has only been expanding over the years. The best thing about this firm is that it has been doing really well over the years, and thus, has received a lot of recognition from different platforms all across the world. Ahmad Khawaja was recently featured under the ‘Success’ section, wherein he was seen highlighting his inspiring story. This section of the magazine typically covers different success stories, along with featuring celebrities, entrepreneurs, and prominent individuals who are making an impact on a global scale.

Allied Wallet: Featured in the BRIC magazine

Allied Wallet’s CEO is often referred to as the “Messiah of E-commerce.” He is well known for the advancement and foresight that he has successfully offered to the industry. In Ahmad Khawaja’s feature in BRIC Magazine, Andre Gayle uncovers different stories that were related to Khawaja’s past and the way he came to be the visionary CEO that he is today. His story is surely going to serve as an inspiration for many young entrepreneurs who have been dreaming of making a position for themselves in the world. Ahmad Khawaja says that it has never been easy, but at the same time, he says that things even went against him at times, but even if everything did not work in his favor, he was determined enough to make them work.

Allied Wallet marking a provision for new trends

The conversation between Andre and Dr Khawaja transitioned into the future of e-commerce, emerging trends, and stays centered on Chinese E-commerce and the reasons for which it should not be overlooked. Ahmad Khawaja said to Andre Gayle, “Let me tell you something, I’m betting big on China.” He said that he has always looked for ways to expand his business and he is going to do the same for China as well. He had been looking forward to expanding his empire, thereby boosting the global economy as a whole. He further said that it is important for the founder of an organization to understand that there’s no place for stagnancy in this world, and one should keep on moving forward.

Hence, Ahmad Khawaja seems to be moving in the right direction. China surpassed the United States in E-commerce sales, totaling at $296.57 billion in the year 2013. On getting through the conversation, Ahmad Khawaja details the future of e-commerce in BRIC. He further says that he is not afraid to paint the picture for its readership because he and Allied Wallet have already put together the framework to service the future of online payments.