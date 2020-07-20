Disgraced former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver will be sentenced Monday

Sheldon Silver, a corrupt ex-police officer, will appear Monday afternoon before a Manhattan judge is sentenced again in a $ 4 million bribery scheme, after his request to appear by video was rejected.

The dishonored Speaker of the House for a long time failed in his attempt last week to convince the federal judge to allow him to appear remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Palace of Justice has reopened to the public and implemented detection at the entrance, mask and social distance requirements, and sanitation protocols, among other precautions," judge Valerie Caproni wrote in her ruling.

“Currently, this Court is carrying out procedures in person where all these measures are observed. Consequently, it is the preference of the Court to carry out Mr. Silver's new sentence in the Palace of Justice, "he added.

The 76-year-old man, once one of Albany's most powerful politicians, was convicted in 2015 of abusing his powerful position to obtain bribes and sentenced to seven years behind bars.

The verdict was thrown on a technicality while he remained free on appeal. He was tried again in 2018 and sentenced again. Some of the charges were dropped on appeal.

Prosecutors have argued that Silver is still worth seven years. He insists that he should not be served at any time in prison, given his age and the health risks associated with COVID-19.

Silver's appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m.