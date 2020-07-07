Disney actor Sebastián Athié died at age 24

Sebastián Athié, star of Disney Channel Latin America's "O11CE", died at the age of 24.

His cause of death is unclear at this time.

Disney Channel Latin America confirmed the news of Athié's death on Instagram on Saturday.

"Rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile remain forever," said the publication, originally written in Spanish and translated by Google.

He continued: "With much pain, we regret the departure of Sebastián Athié, whom we will always remember for his great talent, company, professionalism and, above all, his enormous heart."

The post concluded: "We accompany his family, colleagues, friends and fans in his farewell."

The actor's management team, Cristina Chaparro Management, shared the same publication on its own page. Fox News has reached out for further comment.

"Once", stylized as "O11CE", followed a young man recruited to play soccer at a sports institute. Athié played a character named Lorenzo Guevara.

According to IMDb, Athié only has one other acting credit, as she appeared in two episodes of "La Rosa de Guadalupe," which translates to "La rosa de Guadalupe."

He appeared in the seventh and eighth seasons of the show as Samuel and Neto, respectively.

Daniel Panitio, an actor who appeared in "Once" alongside Athié, paid tribute to his late friend on Instagram, sharing a handful of photos and videos of the actor.

According to the Google translator, the subtitle said: "Noble souls do not die and your light will be eternal, passion, discipline and love, so I will remember you, my roommate, my friend, my brother, God have your holy glory, I do not understand many times his plans, and for the first time it makes me feel like losing a brother, life I owe you a lot, I will miss you. "