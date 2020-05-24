Disney + blurs cleavage at Wizards of Waverly Place, causing outrage from fans

Disney + has sparked more censorship outrage on social media by blurring the cleavage at Wizards of Waverly Place. The new streaming service has been editing its footage, and subscribers aren't too happy about that. Censorship on streaming platforms has been in the news lately, most recently with the edited version of Netflix Back to the future 2. However, the film's co-writer Bob Gale later clarified the matter, noting that the studio was the culprit, not the streaming service. Gale has ordered the studio to destroy the edited version of the movie.

While Universal Pictures was to blame for the Back to the Future 2 debacle, the Wizards of Waverly Place censorship falls right into Disney's lap. In the episode in question, they decided to blur the slight hint of cleavage from Maria Canals-Barrera. Note that they did the show and that the scene was fine for broadcast before. Now, they've put a strange little blur on the screen that draws even more attention to the "offensive" images of a slight hint of a woman's breasts.

RELATED: Disney + Gives Mulan a Redo a Streaming Date, Then Quickly Deletes It

Now, social media is criticizing Disney + for once again censoring their material. Keep in mind that many of these angry people are Disney fans and paid subscribers, not just people piling up. "I had to clean my screen because I thought it was smudged and it was making his editing job look worse than it really was. No, it's a terrible job," said one person. Another person says, "Completely crazy. I think they need to re-dial their political correctness pills a little bit." Editing is really bad and adds more attention. Other Disney fans ask, "Why didn't they censor that in the original broadcast? It's fine for the Disney Channel but not for Disney Plus."

Disney + also recently aired its edited version of the 1980s classic comedy Splash. They badly edited Daryl Hannah's hair to lengthen it and hide part of her butt. The only problem is that there really wasn't a shot where you saw her naked, she just brought attention to the situation due to how terrible it looks. Recent censorship on streaming platforms has brought the importance of physical media back to the conversation among viewers.

Disney + has not yet responded to the Wizards of Waverly Place or Splash censorship. That said, the study's conservative actions aren't really a secret, as they've been going on for decades. The censorship factor was mentioned more than once before Disney + launched and will obviously continue in the future. But will it be enough to prevent new subscribers from registering or damaging your results? While that's not clear, it probably won't have any effect at the end of the day. You can see the censored scene in Wizards of Waverly Place then thanks to Lovely Chubly's Twitter bill.

So Disney + is erasing the slightest hint of a cleavage now? Seriously?! pic.twitter.com/d9YB1ASA4e – Danielle Owen (@lovelychubly) May 18, 2020

Yes, because the breasts are not a "natural" part of a woman's body? There is nothing sexual about it, but if they cared so much why didn't they choose a different top? This is stupid – RUth Abelar (@rehooten) May 20, 2020

Breasts are evil.

And boobytrap written backwards is partyboob. The more you know … – Jennifur68 (@ jennifur68) May 20, 2020

I had to clean my screen because I thought it was smudged and it was making his editing job look worse than it really was. No, it's just a terrible job ???????????? ‍♀️ – ???? (@disneydolewhip) May 19, 2020

This REALLY draws attention to the so-called "offensive" area. They should have left things alone. Completely insane. I think they need to re-dial their political correction pills a little bit. pic.twitter.com/mZuSY5Mb9e – The Shinto traveler (@TravelingShinto) May 18, 2020

This REALLY draws attention to the so-called "offensive" area. They should have left things alone. Completely insane. I think they need to re-dial their political correction pills a little bit. pic.twitter.com/mZuSY5Mb9e – The Shinto traveler (@TravelingShinto) May 18, 2020

Why wasn't that censored in the original broadcast? Is it ok for Disney Channel but not for Disney Plus? – Burnouts3 (@ Burnouts3s3) May 20, 2020

Not even a good job of censorship. I know that freshman college students could do a better job. Remember when we had grades and we could choose if we wanted to see? – commander cobra (@cyborg_zeus) May 20, 2020

This is the weirdest thing I've ever seen. I didn't know cleavage was offensive!@DisneyPlusUK Are you also doing this here in the UK? pic.twitter.com/m6WPXKq4fD – Drew H – #BorgLife (@drewxhoward) May 24, 2020

Have you been running rankings and censorship for 5 years at D + offices? Scarlett Witch is really going to have some trouble … – ricky (@flamingmonkeys) May 24, 2020

Disney + covered a woman's cleavage in an episode of Wizards of Waverly Place. They also showed in full the truly racist original Dumbo. https://t.co/eVA3odk4P2 – Michael Clear (@MichaelClear) May 24, 2020

Topics: Disney Plus, Disney, Streaming