Disney Casting Star Wars Rebels & # 39; Ezra & # 39; for the new Disney + series

Now here is some galactic incredible news. It seems that Disney and Lucasfilm are looking for a live-action version of Ezra Bridger from the hit animated show, STAR WARS: REBELS. Nothing more is known about the new series yet, however Disney + has already gotten off to a very good start with the way they've handled THE MANDALORIAN. I wonder who will create the series and if Jon Favreau will have any input.

I guess the series will follow a slightly older Ezra some time after the REBELS events. It would be great to see the character further develop his Jedi abilities and who knows, maybe even meet other well-known characters that match the show's timeline? I don't think we have any kind of MANDALORIAN crossover, of course. What do you think? Explosion of comments below!

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmjNzX-qkbA (/ embed)