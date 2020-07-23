Disney delays future & # 39; Avatar & # 39; movies and & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; and take & # 39; Mulan & # 39; of the calendar

All "Star Wars" and "Avatar" movies scheduled between 2021 and 2027 are delayed by one year, the company announced Thursday. That means there will be no "Avatar 2" next year and there will be no new Star Wars movie in 2022.

Disney ( DIS ) He also announced that "Mulan", which was scheduled for a release date of August 21, has been removed from the calendar. The company did not give a new release date for the film, which has been repeatedly delayed since March due to the pandemic.

"In recent months, it has become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release movies during this global health crisis, and today that means pausing our release plans for & # 39; Mulan & # 39; while evaluating how We can effectively bring this film to audiences around the world, "a spokesman for Walt Disney Studios said in a statement.