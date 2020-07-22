Disney heiress accuses company of putting workers' health at risk

Walt Disney's brother's granddaughter Roy Disney has become an outspoken critic of the Walt Disney Co. and an advocate for workers' rights.
On Wednesday, he said the company is not doing enough tests of Covid-19 to protect vulnerable personnel at the recently reopened Disney World Park.
"If you in the C-suite consider an hourly worker with a minimum wage to be your equal, as a human being with the same rights and dignity that you have, I think it would be too slow to … ask them to come with asthma, diabetes , with all kinds of pre-existing conditions, and it doesn't provide them with the tests they're asking for. "
A Disney Parks spokesperson rejected Abigail Disney's allegation.
"While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, they are not entitled to their own facts, and the media is doing the public a disservice by giving a platform to someone who lacks experience, knowledge or credibility in any of these matters. when the public needs objective and reliable information. The facts are that we are taking a responsible approach, with specific protocols implemented considering the guidance of various government authorities and health agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "These health and safety measures include a mandatory mask policy, temperature controls, increased cleaning and disinfection, and capacity constraints to promote social distancing."