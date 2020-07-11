Disney Parks Chief on reopening: & # 39; We are in a new normal & # 39;

"We are in a new normal," said D & # 39; Amaro, who began work in May. "The world is a different place, but we feel really prepared to operate in this new environment."

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Coronavirus cases are springing up in FloridaWhy is Disney World reopening now? Isn't it dangerous to reopen in this climate?

We are in a new normal at the moment, so what is happening outside the gates of Walt Disney World is our new world. I think you know we were one of the first theme parks to close, and we will be the last to open. And we spend every minute of every day thinking about how to operate in this new normal we are in.

I am exceptionally proud of this group in terms of what they have put together from a protocol perspective and to be able to open gradually and really responsibly. A few minutes ago I had the opportunity to walk down the main street. It feels really good in the park. So yes, the world is a different place, but we feel really prepared to operate in this new environment we are in.

What guarantees can you offer to the guests that they will be safe within your park?

We have a selection process, for example. When people enter the park, their temperature will be controlled. Everyone will wear a mask. Disinfectants are basically everywhere in the theme park. We have programmed the environment with a six foot social distancing wherever you go, be it at an attraction, in the merchandise store, in the food and beverage areas.

The experience will look different. So, you won't necessarily see fireworks anymore, but you will still feel some of that magic that people are used to experiencing at Disney. Our training is really aggressive with our cast members. I had a chance to speak to the cast members over the course of the past few days. They are incredibly prepared.

What else?

Communication with our guests, who also have a responsibility here, has also been very widespread, so they come prepared with their facial masks and understand what social distancing is like. And then we have control of the environment. We have a reservation system that we have established that allows us to control how many guests there are within our parks. And finally, we are doing this gradually. We will take our time and do it the right way and make sure that guests are comfortable and comfortable with the operation.

Speaking of guests: two of the security requirements for Disney World are wearing masks and proper social distancing. But how are parks going to make sure guests follow these guidelines? We have seen many across the country avoid these rules. How do you plan to enforce them?

So first Regardless, from a communication perspective, we have been incredibly aggressive in communicating with our guests. In fact, we've had a bit of fun with that, too, using our IP and The Incredibles, so guests know they have a part in this whole process.

The other thing we have the benefit of is parks around the world. And we've had the opportunity to open parks around the world and observe how guests behave and change our operations as needed. In fact, Disney Springs just recently opened here in Orlando, and we've had the benefit of working with our guests and our cast members to make sure everyone is doing their part. And they are.

We have been very impressed that guests understand when they enter this environment that it is a new environment and that they also have a responsibility. And it is working very well. And again, just walking around Walt Disney World this morning, everyone looks fantastic in their face masks, and everyone is wearing them.

But some people may refuse to wear a mask. Some people may take it off and not put it back on. Do you have any structure to deal with this situation when people break the rules?

In fact, we have seen incredible cooperation from our guests. And if someone loses sight of what is necessary when they are in the park, we have cast members, again, who are exceptionally well trained. In fact, we have very specific cast member groups, I think we called them "The Incredi-Crew", taking advantage of the communication I talked about a little earlier. And they will remind someone very well: "Take off your mask" or "If you are not eating or drinking, be sure to wear the mask." And that seems to be working quite well.

At any time, since announcing the reopening date, have you reconsidered opening Disney World when cases in Florida have increased?

Listen, we are looking at the external environment very carefully. But what we have done here is that we have built an operations protocol. We have staggered this opening. We put ourselves in complete control. But our confidence has always been high, regardless of what is happening outside our doors, we are in a position to open responsibly. And again, it is validated when you go and talk to our cast members and see the guests coming this morning. So we are really confident with our approach.

If the situation worsens in Florida, at what point Does Disney consider closing Disney World again?

Well, first, what I'm focused on right now is opening the park, which I'm really proud of, and, again, seeing the guests come this morning. We build our operation, so that we can flex. So, we'll flex with what's happening outside from, again, controlled assistance to train our cast members to see the movements inside the park.

Disney has a workforce of approximately 75,000, making it the largest workforce in the United States. And many of them may be worried or even scared about going back to work. What do you say to those cast members?

Well, yesterday I had the benefit of walking through our two parks, and I spoke to literally hundreds of cast members, and this is a new environment for our cast. When they return, they receive training in a whole new way. I think I see the confidence in the eyes of the cast members. I hear it in what they are reproducing us.

There is no doubt that at some point people may feel a little nervous, but once we train them and help them understand the protocols we have in place, the way they will interact with the guests, the way we & # 39; Having scheduled the entire operation, his confidence is incredibly high. And this is something that I take very seriously. We have many cast members here. This is our number one priority, making sure you feel equipped to do your job in the best possible way.

Has been review about the reopening of Disney in this weather. Do you think it's fair

I can understand people's criticism, but again, I am incredibly sure where we are from an operations perspective. And when the guests are ready to come, they can come. It is your choice. We will be ready and open for business and ready to do that magic we always do.

Disney announced he would re-mix Splash Mountain in "The Princess and the Frog" of the controversial "Song of the South". What role have the Black Lives Matter breed protests and talks played in recent weeks in influencing the timing of the announcement?

In fact, we have been working on it for over a year. In fact, I was part of those conversations over a year ago. Listen, our stories evolve all the time. I mean, when Walt started Disneyland in 1955, he stated that if we continue to evolve our stories, which never end, they will always be contemporary. And I think that's what you're seeing with Splash Mountain.

I still use the same word, but I am very proud of this team and what we are doing on this front. I think Splash Mountain is, without a doubt, a sacred attraction for many of our guests. And I think you will love what we are doing to make the attraction even more contemporary.