Disney Pledges $5 Million To NAACP & Other Social Justice Organizations

Disney makes an announcement about plans to donate to NAACP and other organizations, while including details on its record of support.

Today, The Walt Disney Company announced its commitment to donate $ 5 million to NAACP and social justice nonprofits in the wake of the national Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. Disney is a massive entertainment giant that has several corporate divisions, but is best known for its film studio segment that includes home studios like Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, and Marvel Studios. Disney has a long-standing reputation for being a company committed to charitable efforts and recently donated 15 tons of surplus food from closed parks to help communities affected by the global pandemic COVID-19.

George Floyd, an African-American man fondly remembered by his community, was held in a knee strangle for nine minutes by a white police officer. The world has responded to Floyd's death by demanding justice, reform and social change to protect the lives of blacks and guarantee equality. Many celebrities have also joined the movement, including John Boyega, who participated in the London BLM protests, and Cole Sprouse, who was arrested in a BLM protest. Many companies and influencers, such as J.J. The company of Abram, Bad Robot and Star Wars and Marvel Studios have followed suit and demonstrated solidarity with the BLM movement by donating and expressing public support for Black Lives.

Disney also showed solidarity with the movement by announcing a $ 5 million donation to support social justice, beginning with a $ 2 million donation to NAACP, a civil rights organization dedicated to eliminating race-based discrimination. A quote from Executive Director Bob Chapek was shared: "The murder of George Floyd has forced our nation to once again confront the long history of injustice black people have suffered in the United States, and it is essential that we stand together, speak up and do everything in our power to ensure that acts of racism and violence is never tolerated."The company will continue to support organizations that work hard to ensure social justice, as it has for years. In the past, Disney has provided $ 2.5 million in grant funds to the United Negro College Fund and has worked closely with groups advocating for the rights of people of color.

Disney did not stop there. The company has a program called Disney Employee Matching Gifts, which gives employees the opportunity to increase their social impact by matching donations to eligible organizations. Additionally, Disney aired special programs on several of its television networks to encourage informative and informative conversations about American racism and oppression. At an unprecedented moment in history involving both a global pandemic and a revival of the Black Lives Matter movement, it is heartening to witness that many powerful and influential leaders, celebrities and companies take a stand of support by donating and / or publicly denouncing 400 years of racism and violence inflicted on blacks.

However, as Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan has eloquently pointed out that many studios and companies have used diversity and representation not for the advancement of black people or characters, but as a virtue signaling opportunity to increase profits. Black people continue to be underrepresented (if represented), underpaid and discriminated against both behind the scenes and on screen. It is unclear whether the current BLM movement and the call to drastically change the oppressive system and culture will work. However, it is encouraging to see companies like Disney on the right side of the story.

