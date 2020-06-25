Disney postpones reopening of Disneyland

The company said the State of California had indicated it would not issue guidelines for the reopening of theme parks "until after July 4," according to a statement. "Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials." .
The news of Disneyland's late reopening comes as coronavirus cases are on the rise across the country, especially in California.
Disney has yet to negotiate with its unions before the parks can reopen. The company said it has had "positive discussions" and has signed agreements with 20 union members.
"Once we have a clearer understanding of when the guidelines will be published, we hope to be able to communicate a reopening date," the statement said.
Disney World, Disney's flagship Florida resort, is still on track to reopen next month.
Located in Orlando, Florida, Disney World plans to begin a gradual reopening on July 11 for its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks and on July 15 for EPCOT and Hollywood Studios, the company said last month.