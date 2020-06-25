Disney postpones reopening of Disneyland





Disney ( DIS ) It did not give a new reopening date for the Disneyland complex.

The company said the State of California had indicated it would not issue guidelines for the reopening of theme parks "until after July 4," according to a statement. "Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials." .

The news of Disneyland's late reopening comes as coronavirus cases are on the rise across the country, especially in California.