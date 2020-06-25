Disney postpones reopening of Disneyland

Disney (DIS) It did not give a new reopening date for the Disneyland complex.

The company said the State of California had indicated it would not issue guidelines for the reopening of theme parks "until after July 4," according to a statement. "Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials." .

The news of Disneyland's late reopening comes as coronavirus cases are on the rise across the country, especially in California.

California blew through its previous high in a single day with more than 7,149 cases reported Wednesday, according to data from the state Department of Public Health.

Disney has yet to negotiate with its unions before the parks can reopen. The company said it has had "positive discussions" and has signed agreements with 20 union members.

The company has been rejected by unions representing Disneyland workers on the reopening. An online petition at Change.org, asking Disney to schedule Disneyland to reopen for a later date. That petition has more than 50,000 signatures.
Disney World workers request to delay reopening as Florida coronavirus cases rise

"Once we have a clearer understanding of when the guidelines will be published, we hope to be able to communicate a reopening date," the statement said.

Disney World, Disney's flagship Florida resort, is still on track to reopen next month.

Located in Orlando, Florida, Disney World plans to begin a gradual reopening on July 11 for its Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks and on July 15 for EPCOT and Hollywood Studios, the company said last month.

Disneyn is implementing several measures to safely reopen and prevent the spread of the coronavirus in its parks, including the requirement that employees and guests wear face covers. Disney will also reduce capacity in the parks and the complex will temporarily suspend parades, fireworks and other crowd-creating events.
An online petition at MoveOn.org urges Disney and government officials to reconsider the opening of Disney World next month as coronavirus cases in Florida increase. The petition has been signed by more than 8,500 people as of Wednesday night.

