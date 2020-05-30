Disney reportedly releases live-action Ezra for Rebel sequel

Casting for a live action Ezra Bridger from Star Wars RebelsAccording to reports, it has started. In the last weeks, Star Wars he appears to be making the transition from some of his animated characters to live action given reports of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano and Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze. Both characters are expected to appear in The Mandalorian season 2, which will debut this October on Disney +. If this new information comes to fruition, Ezra will eventually join them in the streaming service, albeit potentially in a different series.

Debuting in 2014 on Disney XD, RebelsCreated by Dave Filoni, it featured an entirely new cast of characters, focusing primarily on a small band of freedom fighters known as Ghost Crew operating in and around Lothal. The team includes Hera, Kanan, Sabine, Zeb, Chopper, and Ezra, and they fought the Galactic Empire in their own way, helping with the birth of the Rebellion. The show ended after four seasons and with some lingering questions about the final fate of Ezra, who was left with Grand Admiral Thrawn when Purrgil jumped into hyperspace with the villain's ship. Since then, there is no idea what happened to the young Jedi, though Filoni has confirmed that both Ezra and Thrawn survived.

Now, fans can finally find out what happened to Ezra after his disappearance at the end of Rebels like a new report from The Illuminerdi He claims that Lucasfilm is looking to release a live-action version of the character. According to his report, this will be for an upcoming Disney + show and not The Mandalorian. Based on the casting description, the studio is looking for a male actor between the ages of 30 and 40. Lucasfilm is also specifically looking for actors of Asian descent, but is open to viewing auditions by Indian, Latino or Middle Eastern artists.

It's worth noting that since this is not official Lucasfilm news, it's best to treat it with a healthy dose of salt. That said, it's still fun to speculate what this rumored casting could mean for the character's future. Given the age range provided by the stakeholders, the unknown project in which a live-action Ezra might appear would be established after the events of Return of the Jedi. By context, The Mandalorian It takes place five years after the fall of the Empire. While the character may not appear in the Jon Favreau-created show, this new information may be an indication that Star Wars you want to continue exploring this specific time period. A series of Ahsoka is rumored to also hit Disney +, which could well be the show to debut a live-action Ezra. Otherwise, the casting could be for something completely unknown right now.

While Filoni recently confirmed that there will be no Star Wars Rebels Season 5, he said that the stories of the rest of Ghost Crew can continue through other places. This rumored Ezra live-action casting could be for his spin-off addressing the life he lives after his sacrifice at the end of Star Wars Rebels. Since it did not take into account any of the Star Wars sequel to trilogy movies, fans are more curious about what happened to him. Assuming this news turns out to be true, it will be interesting to see if Filoni will also transition from other characters like Hera and Sabine to future live action. Star Wars Projects

Source: The Illuminerdi

