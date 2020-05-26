Disney wants to help you practice meditation and mindfulness with ZENIMATION – Newsdio

We live in stressful times. One of the best ways for many to relax is through meditation and mindfulness practice. Well, Disney wants to help you do that with their new short clips they've titled Zenimation. Zenimation features 5-minute episodes that include clips from Disney movies that fit a theme. For example, water. All clips have most of the audio removed and leave only background noise relevant to the clip. This means that there is no music, song or dialogue.

Unplug, relax, and refresh your senses for a moment of mindfulness with Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Zenimation", a lively soundscape experience. Whether baby Moana is called by the ocean, Anna and Kristoff walking through a frozen forest, or Baymax and Hiro Hamada flying over San Fransokyo, these iconic scenes become a listening experience unlike any other with the sounds of the waves of the ocean, a frozen forest and soaring flight "Zenimation" pays tribute to the visual and sound artists who have created the film legacy of Walt Disney Animation Studios. Created and edited by David Bess. From Walt Disney Animation Studios.

All episodes of Zenmation They are now available at Disney +. Give them a try!