Disney won't give you a photo of your trip if you don't wear a mask

In addition to wearing mouse ears, all guests age two and up will be required to wear face covers in the park.

It is just one of several measures the amusement park has introduced during the reopening, including possible temperature controls and increased social distancing.

Guests will not receive their travel photos if they did not wear a mask on the trip. Walt Disney World's director of public relations confirmed with CNN that the company has an existing policy of deleting photos if someone is doing something unsafe on the trip. Not wearing a mask would be consistent with that policy.

Disney is also asking visitors to control for themselves how they feel and leave if they feel sick.

Due to claims on social media this weekend that a guest felt ill on Disney property, CNN asked Disney about their policy regarding guests who feel unwell while inside the parks.

A Disney spokesperson said the company has strong protocols and will address each situation individually, considering the advice provided by public health agencies and the company's medical and safety experts.

In addition to health screenings prior to park entry, anyone who comes to park first aid with symptoms similar to those of Covid-19 must leave the park. Disney will help the guest seek additional medical attention, the spokesperson said.