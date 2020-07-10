Disney World July 11 reopening: 6 things to see

(CNN) – For the most ardent fans of Disney World, tomorrow is one day away.

After closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Walt Disney World Resort is slated for a gradual reopening at 9 a.m. ET Saturday, even as Covid-19 cases explode in Florida.

It is not the first Disney resort to reopen. Three parks in Asia have already received those honors. But it is the first Disney park in the United States to reopen (Disneyland is still closed for now), and CNN Travel will report from inside the park.

Disney World is the biggest of the great deals in the theme park universe. And the eyes of the theme park world will be on it this weekend.

Here are six things CNN Travel will be watching on Saturday:

1. Reserves and capacity

Two of the Walt Disney World Resort parks will reopen on Saturday: Magic Kingdom Park (pictured) and Disney & # 39; s Animal Kingdom. EPCOT and Disney & # 39; s Hollywood Studios are slated to reopen on July 15. Matt Stroshane / Walt Disney World Resort

The current hours are for the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom Park to open on Saturday. EPCOT and Hollywood Studios will open on Wednesday, July 15.

Disney has a new way for guests to enter, developed amid the pandemic. It's called the Disney Park Pass. And it's a little complicated.

Guests must follow four steps to use the system:

1. Obtain a valid park ticket linked to a Disney account that you have set up online.

2. Register your group members.

3. Select a date and park to attend.

4. Finally, review and confirm your reservations.

You can view the current availability of the Disney park online. Due to the accumulated demand and the reduced capacity of the park, your ability to secure your reservation in the park of your choice and the time you want to go may be limited at first.

For example, at 4 p.m. This Thursday, there were no parks available to annual pass holders in July. But August had some availability, especially during the week. People who already have theme park tickets or who have a Disney Resort reservation still have openings and options in July.

Since the situation is constantly changing, you may need patience and flexibility at first. Or you can be lucky and get your best options right away.

CNN Travel will analyze how the new system works and what level of crowds the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom attract on Saturday and beyond.

Florida has seen some of the sharpest spikes in Covid-19 cases in the United States and the world recently. No one can predict how that could affect things in the coming weeks.

2. Temperature detections

All guests will need to undergo a temperature test before entering a theme park at Walt Disney World Resort. David Roark / Walt Disney World Resort

At this point, it should come as no surprise to theme park visitors to undergo a temperature test before they are allowed inside. This is what Disney says to expect:

"All guests must undergo temperature checks before entering a theme park. Under the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anyone displaying a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will be directed to a location additional for review and assistance.

"Those who again measure 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed entry, nor will those in their group," Disney said.

Julie Tremaine, a freelance travel writer with extensive experience in theme parks, said she is concerned that people will get high-temperature readings if they face long waits in the relentless Florida sun.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, said it is very rare, but possible, to get a reading of 100.4 degrees or higher for overheating your body with a fever to fight. an infection. He said that is particularly true for people whose normal temperature is higher than the average of 98.6 degrees.

Schaffner said that the backup reading should prevent most problems.

For someone who exceeds the 100.4 limit, he said, "If that person goes under the store, drinks a cold drink and is allowed to rest, it will cool down quickly enough to pass the test, assuming they are not ill and do not make". not have an infection. "

Disney told CNN Travel on Thursday that the secondary screenings are held in a cooler area and tent several minutes after the initial reading.

Worried? Make sure you're well hydrated before you line up and consider protecting your face with a hat or cap with a large brim.

We will observe how the temperature controls go and how the public reacts to them.

3. Dining room

Guests at Disney & # 39; s Riviera Resort can catch Minnie, Mickey, and the gang over breakfast at Topolino & # 39; s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera, the resort's rooftop restaurant. During the gradual reopening, the characters will maintain adequate physical distance as they parade through the restaurant. Matt Stroshane / Walt Disney World Resort

Like restaurants anywhere else, Disney has had to change its normal dining experience and find new ways to deliver food and drinks to hungry and thirsty guests.

In a press release, Disney said "new measures will be implemented that promote health and well-being." You can expect to see "improved cleaning in seats, restaurants, and common areas, as well as changes in self-service options."

– You will need to cover your face when entering and leaving restaurants, but obviously they can be removed when you are sitting and ready to eat.

– If you are a one-day guest, you will need a reservation to dine at a Disney Resort restaurant. And if you are an overnight guest, it is highly recommended.

– Whenever possible, Disney offers cashless and contactless exchanges.

On hot days, food is often a breaking point, especially for tired children. We'll look at how the dining experience is going, which restaurants are open, and how the My Disney Experience app works when it comes to feeding the hungry.

4. Character interactions

Mickey Mouse will star in the "Mickey and Friends Ride" when Magic Kingdom Park reopens. Olga Thompson / Walt Disney World Resort

Perhaps the most cherished memories of a visit to Disney are the children who run with mad joy into the arms of a beloved character. Unfortunately, it is a watch-but-not-touch policy for the characters' interactions with Mickey and his friends during the pandemic.

But Disney will make it a visual spectacle.

In Magic Kingdom, "characters will ride along the traditional parade route throughout the day." And in Animal Kingdom, guests could witness "Disney characters sailing the Discovery River in special boats, such as Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Pocahontas, and others."

We will be attentive to how these meetings are going. Will children still enjoy these sightings and be able to live without hugs?

5. Walks and lines

The marks on the ground will help promote proper physical distance in the tails of attraction. And the rides won't be full to the max. Matt Stroshane / Walt Disney World Resort

So there is little point in limiting the park's capacity, requiring masks, and keeping characters separate from guests, and then letting people gather on attraction lines and rides.

To that end, you will see signs of social distancing in the queues. And the trips will be sent with empty seats, with only people in the same party grouped.

In its press release, Disney said it hopes to open hugely popular attractions on Saturday, such as Space Mountain, The Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train.

Tremaine says to note that there are no quick passes for now. Trips are on a first-come, first-served basis.

We will observe how the combination of fewer people in the park develops compared to the social distancing in the attractions. Will the waits be shorter, longer or more or less the same?

6. The Disney experience during the pandemic

Floor markings will help promote proper physical distance outside of retail stores. How will those measures pass? David Roark / Walt Disney World Resort

Perhaps the most fascinating aspect of the reopening will be the guests' reaction to all the new security measures. After all, a July 2020 visit will be very different from what guests enjoyed before the pandemic.

Tremaine said: "The security measures at Universal Studios and Dollywood (in Tennessee) have not affected my enjoyment of the experience. The hand sanitizer before the rides and the distance between the parties is not so difficult to manage."

But what about a mask? And on a sticky Orlando summer, too.

"It is definitely not ideal to have to wear a mask right now. I know the diehard Disney people who say they will not come back until they have to wear masks. But I think for many people, we are willing to endure the heat, the discomfort and the hassles of a mask if it means we get to a place we love, "he said.

"It's been a really bad few months. If a mask is the offset for a little pixie dust in our lives, so be it."

Martin Lewison, an associate professor of business management at Farmingdale State College on Long Island, New York, offers his perspective as "Roller Coaster Professor".

"This is a good time to point out that we, as theme park guests, often don't realize how much work is being done behind the scenes at the entertainment attractions we visit," Lewison said. "Even the smallest regional amusement parks are quite complex operations, and Covid has added another layer of intense complexity on what is already a complicated operation."

He said guests should keep in mind that "theme park employees should also be monitored for temperature, social distance from each other, wearing masks, and taking meals and breaks in safe situations. They are also in unknown circumstances. Parks now have a trickier trick. " balance between your allowed capacities and the demand of visitors and staff. "

Your evaluation of your efforts?

"What I have seen is that the parks have taken on a huge challenge and are doing an amazing job in a very uncertain new environment."

Lewison had some advice for people who went on Saturday and beyond.

The "main advice is always: Make sure you carefully follow all the park's rules and regulations, from the signage to the instructions of the cast members. If you're unsure, ask a cast member."

He said be prepared that some attractions are not available. As for the rides that are operating, guests should also expect to see some changes.

For example, some attractions will no longer have an entertaining pre-show. These include the Haunted Mansion, which has suspended the previous show "The Stretching Room" for now.

In the end, it's all about preparation, Lewison said.

"Make sure you have a comfortable mask, comfortable shoes, sunscreen, hat, hand sanitizer (just in case, though the parks have done a lot to provide it), stockpiles, phone charger, water … all the usual stuff that improves your day in a theme park. "

Finally – "Have fun! You are one of the lucky few in a theme park, and I'm jealous!"

CNN's Natasha Chen contributed to this report.