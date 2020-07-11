Disney World pushes to reopen despite spiraling coronavirus situation

Disney World is moving forward with reopening plans even as Florida continues to see an increase in coronavirus cases.

Despite federal guidelines that states must see a decrease in numbers within 14 days, Florida has pushed for the reopening of businesses and schools, primarily Disney World. An average day at the resort sees about 250,000 visitors a day in its parks, according to the OC Registry, citing the Thematic Entertainment Association.

All Disney parks in Orlando closed in mid-March when the pandemic started to spread across the country. Now, they are ready to reopen with a set of new security measures designed to prevent further spread of the virus.

In addition to the mandatory masks and social distancing, visitors will need reservations to enter the park. Even to enter the park, guests and employees must pass a temperature control, and they will not be allowed to jump between the parks.

Fireworks shows and parades were suspended to avoid joining too many people.

As Disney strives to reopen under Florida guidelines, the state continues to struggle with its rapidly deteriorating response to the pandemic. While the picture looked more positive in May, with an average daily death toll of around 33, that number has nearly doubled, and the state has recorded more than 11,000 new cases twice in a single day.

The majority of cases recorded in one day was on July 4, when Florida reported 11,458 new cases statewide. On July 10, the state reported 11,433 and on July 9 it recorded 120 deaths in a single day, its highest count yet.

When he made the decision to reopen much of the state in May, Governor Ron DeSantis said the infections "were very, very low in prevalence," especially in the northern parts of the state.

"There was no justification for not moving forward," the Republican governor said Friday, adding that hospitals across the state have between 10,000 and 13,000 beds available amid reports that some hospitals are near capacity. “We have a situation where you have a lot of beds available. No major system, no one we've seen yet, has reached the level of increase. "

Other states that have seen large waves of cases have paused their reopening plans or have reinstated blockade measures to combat the spread.

"One size does not fit everyone in Florida," said her spokeswoman, Helen Ferre, who also questioned the effectiveness of the mandates, noting that the Miami area has had face mask rules since April, but the area remains a COVID-19 hot spot.

Associated Press contributed to this report.