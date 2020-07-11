Disney World reopening: check out the Magic Kingdom

Editor's Note: Julie Tremaine entered the Magic Kingdom just after 9 a.m. on Saturday for CNN. She is an award-winning food and travel writer, and her work appears in Travel + Leisure and Forbes, among others. Read it at Travel-Sip-Repeat.com.

Orange County, Florida (CNN) – The wait is over.

After closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, Walt Disney World Resort has officially reopened two of its four parks: Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom. (Epcot and Hollywood Studios will reopen Wednesday).

For the past week, all eyes have been on Disney World as it prepared for its reopening, a day before four months had passed since it closed.

With the recent spike in Covid-19 infections in Florida, some have wondered if the park should have been postponed on opening day. But on Saturday morning, thousands of fans walked through the door to be among the first to re-enter the Magic Kingdom.

However, the park they entered is not the same park they left.

Old vs. New Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World Resort officially began its gradual reopening on Saturday morning after months of planning, and gave Cinderella Castle a makeover. Matt Stroshane / Walt Disney World Resort

The ancient park thrived in quantity, crowding as many people as possible in queues and rewarding those who lined up early in the morning with coveted boarding passes for travel in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney & # 39; s Hollywood Studios.

That park would let you run over to Mickey and hug him, even without having a clear idea of ​​who had just done the same or when he had last cleaned his suit. That park didn't have to worry about whether the invisible spray of someone screaming for joy on a roller coaster would unintentionally infect the person in the next seat.

This new park is different.

The biggest difference: crowd size. Disney does not publish attendance numbers, but The New York Times estimated that the park would allow less than half of its capacity to start at the park.

Universal Orlando is operating at a maximum capacity of 35%, said Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, just before the park reopened on June 5. Judging by the lines (or the lack of them) on the opening day, it seems that the park's capacity is much lower than before pandemic levels

As of July 10, Disney had reached its maximum reservations for tickets to Magic Kingdom Park for the opening day.

This is what we are seeing so far:

Temperature controls

All guests are required to undergo temperature checks before entering a theme park at Walt Disney World Resort. David Roark / Walt Disney World Resort

For reopening, each guest is required to check their temperature, not at the park gate, but to take the shuttle that takes them to the park. The process is quick and simple.

Baggage records have been minimized as much as possible. Previously, each bag was thoroughly reviewed. Now, guests are asked to remove any large metal objects from their bags, and then carry those bags through metal detectors.

Performances and cast members

Another big difference: performances. Almost all of them have been temporarily suspended, including many of the outdoor shows like Dapper Dans, a barbershop quartet operating on Main Street USA.

Mickey Mouse will star in the "Mickey and Friends Ride" when Magic Kingdom Park reopens as traditional parades are on temporary hiatus Olga Thompson / Walt Disney World Resort

Character encounters have been halted, replaced by unannounced character appearances, and without a set schedule they won't draw the same crowds.

Fireworks and parades, hallmarks of the Magic Kingdom experience, are also not happening.

But for all the negatives, there are also positives.

Josh D & # 39; Amaro, president of Disney Park, Experiences and Products, made an Instagram post of an "incredible morning" with the cast members before the reopening.

The cast members, Disney's term for its employees, told CNN Travel that they are really excited that the park is going to work again. Dozens of them lined up on the sidewalks of Main Street, waving and greeting the guests as they entered.

"We are (so) just as excited to be here as you are, maybe even more excited," one said as he welcomed people. "I cried on the way to work today. I cried a few times this morning."

Of course, she said all of this through a mask.

Despite the fact that there are Mickey, Goofy and Baby Yoda masks available to buy, those masks are still difficult to wear in 89 degree weather and 68% humidity.

Until Friday, neck gaiters were allowed at Disney Springs. However, in the reopening of the parks, the masks must be placed behind the ears, making leggings obsolete.

"We come all the time," said an annual pass holder on the monorail, entering the park, "but it almost took away from the fun."

CNN's Natasha Chen contributed to this report.