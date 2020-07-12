Disney World reopening video mocked by social media users: & # 39; Stay home & # 39;

Social media apparently wants people to "stay home."

Disney World reopened on Saturday after closing in late March. To celebrate the occasion, the company released a video on the social networks of its employees welcoming visitors to the park.

Unfortunately, social media users had a different view of the footage.

The video was uploaded to the Disney Parks Jobs Instagram account and shows various employees, all wearing masks, saying "Welcome home." It was captioned: "The cast members are ready to welcome guests back to Walt Disney World Resort."

Unfortunately, since all workers wore masks over their mouths, it seemed like it was pretty easy for social media users to re-edit the footage.

DISNEY'S WORLDWIDE ATTRACTION MOVES HILARLY, TWITTER FUNNY

An user posted on Twitter they "fixed" the video and uploaded an edited version of the video. This time, the audio had been replaced to make it seem like the cast members were saying "Stay home."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other users added horror movie music to the footage. A user wrote, “Reopening amidst all the peaks is incomplete. Having people who have covid but are asymptomatic would create mistrust levels in The Thing. "This post contained a version of the video with the 1982 horror film score" The Thing "added.

Another user added the opening scene from the beginning of "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" to the footage, making it look like an apocalyptic event has occurred.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

These editions seem to reflect growing concern that some people have an apparent increase in coronavirus cases in Florida. Many of these social media users seemed to disagree that this was the right time to reopen the park.

On Sunday, Florida set a new national record for the largest daily increase in coronavirus cases in the United States. The state added at least 15,299 positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 269,811, and recorded 45 more deaths, according to statistics from the state Department of Health.