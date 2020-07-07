Disney World reopening: where things stand as Florida Covid-19 cases increase

(CNN) – Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando is on track for a gradual reopening on July 11, even as Florida faces a surge in recently reported Covid-19 cases.

When Disney announced its gradual reopening in late May, Florida and other Sun Belt states had not yet recorded the spikes in Covid-19 that are now reported.

Florida Cases Increase Rapidly

Florida is one of the numerous Sun Belt states that have seen a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the past 14 days. You can see updates for Florida and the rest of the United States with CNN's Covid-19 tracker by clicking here.

Starting at 4 p.m. On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported a total of 213,794 cases since January. It reports that 7,361 of those cases have been confirmed since July 5.

Only New York and California have reported more cases than Florida. However, when measured by the number of cases per 100,000 people, Florida ranked 15th in the United States on Tuesday.

In Orange County, where the Disney parks are located, 14,768 Covid-19 cases have been reported.

What the Florida Governor Says

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says he is firmly behind Disney's scheduled gradual reopening on July 11. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Governor Ron DeSantis, who quickly approved Disney's reopening plans in late May, remains firmly behind the reopening of Disney World.

He said Universal Orlando, which reopened on June 5, "is doing a great job" and that he believes that attending a Florida theme park would be safer than going to a large private gathering.

He warned then that people in high-risk groups, the elderly, and people with underlying health conditions should seriously consider joining.

He said that in the end it is a calculation of risk vs. reward.

You should ask yourself this: "Is the benefit worth risking? And there will be a variety of answers to that" depending on your particular situation.

"From more cleaning and disinfection in our parks and resorts, to updated health and safety policies, we have reinvented the Disney experience so that we can all responsibly enjoy magic," the blog said.

"We implement our health and safety measures after considering guidance from local and government health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in addition to the US Travel Association and the Disney's team of health experts. "

The measures include limits on the number of people who can enter, door temperature controls and face covers for people 2 years and older.

The blog did not mention the increase in Covid-19 cases in Florida.

Disney World Park Hours

It will take a little patience and persistence before you find yourself at attractions like Dumbo the Flying Elephant in Magic Kingdom. Brochure / Disney

The current hours are for the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom Park to open on Saturday, July 11. EPCOT and Hollywood Studios will still open on Wednesday, July 15.

Gone are the days when you can decide to go and just appear ready to buy a ticket. Even pass holders are finding limits.

Disney World is reopening with only limited park reservations available to people with annual passes or tickets that were purchased before the pandemic. No new 2020 tickets are being sold at this time.

For those who want tickets later, the official Disney site says guests must follow four steps using their new Disney Park Pass system:

1. Obtain a valid park ticket linked to a Disney account that you have set up online.

2. Register your group members.

3. Select a date and park to attend.

4. Finally, review and confirm your reservations.

Tremaine booked a vacation package at Disney & # 39; s Wilderness Lodge the morning the park announced its reopening. Because he had park tickets and a hotel reservation, he was able to reserve opening day for July 11 at the Magic Kingdom.

"The reopening of Walt Disney World has definitely been more bumpy than some of the other theme parks, but considering that I called the reservation line about 40 times last week before I passed, that doesn't stop anyone from trying to get there on 9/11. July, no matter how complicated it is, "he said.

"I feel like I'm going to relearn all of Disney's protocol when I go," Tremaine said. "There are so many changed experiences, so many restaurants and resorts still closed, so many new ways of doing things, so many changes just because you are in the park."

Bottom line for getting into a Disney World park during the pandemic: be patient, be flexible, be persistent, be ready for the rules to change.

Disneyland

In California, the reopening of Disneyland has been suspended. Disneyland resort

In California, it is a different story for the original park, Disneyland. He set a gradual reopening date on July 17, a week after Disney World in Florida.

But on June 24, Disneyland announced that it was postponing the reopening amid California's more cautious approach to the coronavirus, a significant increase in Jane's cases, and rejection by union members,

No new date has been set for the reopening of Disneyland.

Properties of Disney & # 39; s Asia

People who wear face masks to protect themselves against the spread of the new coronavirus take a selfie together before waiting to enter Tokyo Disneyland on Wednesday, July 1. Kyodo News / AP

With the reopening of the Tokyo Disney Resort on July 1, all Disney properties in Asia are back in business. Shanghai Disneyland was the first Disney park in the world to reopen on May 11. Hong Kong Disneyland opened a month later on June 18.

All parks operate with security measures seen in many parks in the US: advance ticket reservation, mandatory temperature controls, mask requirements, and social distancing on lines and at attractions.

Other Orlando parks

