Disney World reopens as coronavirus cases rise in Florida

Although Disney is implementing various measures to safely reopen, the reopening of a dense theme park the size of San Francisco carries risks, questions and criticism as cases increase in Florida.

Even in normal times, operating Disney World is no easy task. The complex has more than 75,000 employees (or as the company calls them "cast members") and is visited by millions of people each year. The Magic Kingdom alone, which houses characteristic attractions such as Cinderella Castle and Space Mountain, received more than 20 million visitors in 2018, according to an AECOM report.

Disney World is "the heart of the brand," according to Trip Miller, a Disney shareholder and managing partner of Gullane Capital Partners.

"When you think of Disney, I think for many people, Disney World immediately comes to mind," he said.

& # 39; The most important individual asset of Disney & # 39;

Disney's media empire is vast. The company has blockbuster movie franchises, a growing and popular streaming service, and a strong cable network on ESPN. Still, all of those things may not be as vital to the company's bottom line in the short term as its parks and resorts.

And no Disney park is as essential as Walt Disney World.

"It's three times the size of Disneyland in terms of revenue," Michael Nathanson, a media analyst and founding partner of MoffettNathanson, told CNN Business.

Nathanson estimates that Disney World alone generated $ 11.2 billion, or about 16% of the company's total revenue in 2019, adding that it is a massive engine of growth for the company.

"It is probably his most important individual asset," said Nathanson.

Disney's Parks, Experiences and Products unit, which raised more than $ 26 billion in fiscal year 2019, was financially destroyed in the last quarter due to the outbreak. Segment operating profit fell 58% compared to the previous year, and Disney reported a loss of $ 1 billion in profit just a few weeks after the global close.

According to Nathanson, although the coronavirus pandemic has affected all parts of Disney's business, its parks are where Disney has the largest agency in terms of reopening.

"You have television, which is affected by the lack of production, the lack of sports, the advertising weakness, the cable cut. That is not good. You have its cinema unit, which has great content, but there are no theatrical openings. in the future term. That's a problem. And then you have parks, which have been hit by Covid-19 and closes, "he said. "So of those three, what you can control is your park business. You have control over security issues, openness. That is under your control, so you can do what you can there."

Despite Disney's many safety protocols and health measures, including reduced capacity in its parks and requiring all employees and guests to wear masks, one thing that Disney cannot control is the coronavirus.

& # 39; How do you plan something that apparently changes every day? & # 39;

The Florida Department of Health reported more than 10,000 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the state total to more than 220,000.

The significant increase in cases over the past few weeks has led to requests from employees requesting to delay the reopening and to the union head representing Disney World service workers to warn that Disney "has to do it right" in terms of reopening.

"For me, the risk is not just a potential outbreak in parks, it is the rapid evolution of the virus," said Miller. "Even if Disney has done everything possible to combat the spread of the virus, which it appears to have done, how do you plan something that apparently changes every day?"

Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney, told CNN Business in May that he thinks it's safe to return to the park.

"I think what we can say is that we have done everything we can to open up responsibly," said Chapek. "Following the guidance of local health officials, state health officials, national health officials, plus our own well-qualified physicians on staff to create an environment to create new operating procedures, create new policies, do new trainings , new hygiene standards. "

But a lot has changed since May.

When contacted for comment, a Disney spokesperson pointed to a blog post by Dr. Pamela Hymel, medical director of Disney Parks. In the post, Hymel wrote that Disney remains "deeply committed" to focusing on the well-being of guests and employees.

"From more cleaning and disinfection in our parks and resorts, to updated health and safety policies, we have reinvented the Disney experience so that we can all responsibly enjoy magic," Hymel wrote. "We implement our health and safety measures after considering the guidance of local and government health authorities."

& # 39; This is the future of the travel industry right now & # 39;

Disney World is not the only open theme park in Florida. Other popular theme parks like Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando have already had guests. And Disney has opened some of its other theme parks abroad, including Shanghai Disneyland, which returned on May 11. Disneyland, the Disney resort in California, reopened this month, but was postponed.

But Disney World is different. It is not only the most popular theme park in America; It is the most popular theme park in the world, which can set the tone for the entire tourism industry, according to Robert Niles, publisher of ThemeParkInsider.com.

"This is the future of the travel industry right now," said Niles. "At this stage, it's just the remnants of the entire industry … So someone has to find a way to make this work if this industry is to survive, and Disney has more resources than anyone else. This is a obvious leadership opportunity for Disney. "

But what does the future hold for Disney and its parks? Niles is not sure.

"My best guess right now is that this is a slow limp for Disney," he said. "Even if they do the best job possible to keep things safe, people still have to get there, they still have to go on planes, and the parks still need international borders to open. So Disney is at the mercy of many other things outside of your control. "