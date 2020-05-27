Disney World will reopen this July

Disney World has announced when they will reopen. Like Universal Orlando, the date is much earlier than many anticipated. Both Disney World and Disneyland California have been closed since mid-March. The Walt Disney Company was able to pay employees in mid-April, but ended up having to suspend thousands after that time, leading many to wonder if there was an established plan to reopen the doors. As of this writing, Disneyland has yet to reveal any plans to reopen.

Disney World will open its doors on July 11, while July 15 will be the date for EPCOT and Hollywood Studios, the company said in a statement this morning. Last week it was announced that Florida's theme park, Universal Orlando, will open its doors starting June 5. Like Universal and Shanghai Disneyland, Disney World will look very different from what it was earlier this year when it last opened.

RELATED: Early Star Wars: The High Republic Books Delayed by Lucasfilm

Disney World employees and guests will be required to wear face masks and undergo temperature checks before entering the parks, which appears to be the norm for the reopening of all theme parks now. Disney will reduce capacity in the parks, and the complex will temporarily suspend parades, fireworks, and other large-crowd events. Like Universal Orlando, the complex will also allow cashless transactions by setting up a contactless payment system. There will also be an increase in the number of hand sanitizing stations available. All this is combined with the employees who will clean the surfaces as often as possible.

The Disney Parks news follows the reopening of Disney Springs on May 20, which also includes limited parking, pre-entry temperature control, mandatory masks, physically spaced lines, reduced hours, and more disinfection and disinfection. There are no plans for additional entertainment at the shopping and dining venue at this time, but people were still very excited to return and came out en masse. For the most part, it appears that people were following the new security protocols and were well waiting in a socially spaced queue for a table in a restaurant.

The Walt Disney Company also announced today that Disney stores in North America are beginning to reopen in phases. With Florida leading the charge, it's only a matter of time before California starts making some announcements, though that could end a bit longer. The state only allowed salons and barbers to reopen in most counties, which is behind other states that have already begun reopening more businesses. As for Florida, all eyes will be on them with the reopening of Universal Orlando next week. Let's hope everything goes well for them. CNN was the first to announce that Disney World will reopen on July 11.

Topics: Disney, Disneyland