Disney World workers request to delay reopening as coronavirus cases increase in Florida





"This virus is not gone, unfortunately it has only gotten worse in this state," says the petition posted on MoveOn.org. "While theme parks are a great way to relax and enjoy free time, it is not an essential business; it is not fair that the people who work there risk their lives, especially if they are at risk or have family members who are at risk. People are more important than making a profit. "

A Disney spokesperson told CNN Business that "the safety and well-being of our cast members and guests are at the forefront of our planning," adding that "we are in active dialogue with our unions about the extensive health and safety protocols. , following the guidance of the public health experts, that we plan to implement. "

The company is implementing various measures to safely reopen and prevent the spread of the coronavirus in its parks, including the requirement that employees and guests wear face covers. Disney will also reduce capacity in the parks and the complex will temporarily suspend parades, fireworks and other crowd-creating events.