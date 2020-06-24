Disney World workers request to delay reopening as coronavirus cases increase in Florida

"This virus is not gone, unfortunately it has only gotten worse in this state," says the petition posted on MoveOn.org. "While theme parks are a great way to relax and enjoy free time, it is not an essential business; it is not fair that the people who work there risk their lives, especially if they are at risk or have family members who are at risk. People are more important than making a profit. "
A Disney spokesperson told CNN Business that "the safety and well-being of our cast members and guests are at the forefront of our planning," adding that "we are in active dialogue with our unions about the extensive health and safety protocols. , following the guidance of the public health experts, that we plan to implement. "
The company is implementing various measures to safely reopen and prevent the spread of the coronavirus in its parks, including the requirement that employees and guests wear face covers. Disney will also reduce capacity in the parks and the complex will temporarily suspend parades, fireworks and other crowd-creating events.
Despite the measures, the petition requests that the plan to reopen be "reevaluated."
"As individuals working in the bustling tourism industry in Central Florida, we are responsible for ensuring the safety of our guests and our fellow magic makers," the petition read. "Keeping ourselves and our visitors safe is our number one priority at all theme parks. This includes our health and well-being. It encourages us to say something when we see that something we consider to be unsafe, which is why we are talking."
Florida reported 3,286 additional coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 103,503.
Health and government officials have attributed the increasing numbers to a combination of more testing and more social contact as companies reopen.
Disney plans to reopen all 12 theme parks around the world in mid-July. Shanghai Disneyland, the company's largest international park, reopened on May 11, while Disneyland in Anaheim, California plans to reopen on July 17.
Florida's petition follows rejection by unions representing Disneyland workers and a separate petition asking Disney to schedule Disneyland to reopen at a later date. That Change.org petition has nearly 50,000 signatures.
Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney, explained to CNN Business last month why he thinks it's safe to return to the park.
"I think what we can say is that we have done everything we can to open up responsibly," said Chapek. "Following the guidance of local health officials, state health officials, national health officials, plus our own well-qualified physicians on staff to create an environment to create new operating procedures, create new policies, do new trainings , new hygiene standards. "