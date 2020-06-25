Disneyland delays planned reopening date for July 17, and state guidelines still unclear

Disneyland has delayed its reopening on July 17 because the state of California will not issue the theme park's post-coronavirus guidelines until after July 4, the company said Wednesday.

Disneyland Resort said in a statement: "Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive the government approval officials Once we have a clearer understanding of when the guidelines will be published, we look forward to communicating a reopening date. ”

The company said its next steps include a smooth transition.

“To reopen our theme parks, we need to negotiate agreements with our unions to get employees back to work. We have had positive discussions and are very pleased to have signed agreements from 20 union members, including the Master Services Council, which represents more than 11,000 of our cast members. The signed agreement outlines plans that include enhanced security protocols that will allow us to responsibly reopen and get thousands of our cast members back to work. ”

Walt Disney Co. announced the closure of Disneyland in March, shortly after California Governor Gavin Newsom's press conference on his executive order recommending against any "nonessential" gatherings of more than 250 people.

Disneyland fans can usually rely on the park to be open regardless of what is happening in the world around it. The park has closed only a handful of times in 65 years and never more than a day, said Jason Schultz, supervising archivist at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum and unofficial historian of Disneyland who wrote "Jason & # 39; s Disneyland Almanac" .

The last closure was after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.