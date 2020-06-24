Disneyland reopening plan: should I go?

(CNN) – First, fans of Disney theme parks had to contend with an avalanche of closings as the coronavirus pandemic swept the planet earlier this year. Now, fans are excited, or in some cases cautiously, watching a series of phased reopens.

In Asia, Disneyland Shanghai welcomed visitors in May. Disneyland Hong Kong reopened on June 18. In the United States, Disney World is slated to receive guests beginning July 11.

And now the original Disney park that started them all has announced the date it hopes to reopen.

Visitors take photos in front of the Magical Dreams Castle at Hong Kong Disneyland on June 18. The California version hopes to reopen on July 17. The question to ask yourself: Should I go? Anthony Wallace / AFP / Getty Images

However, the pandemic remains a reality. Every potential Disneyland guest should ask the same question: I have to go?

The answer that comes to mind involves three main considerations:

1. The situation with the pandemic and the reopens is fluid. You must keep up to date with the latest information and be flexible, as things can change.

2. You should think about your medical history and the level of risk you are willing to take for yourself and your group.

3. Personal preferences are important. How do you think you will react to a Disneyland with mandatory face masks, travel schedules and social distancing?

The first thing to remember is that you must remain flexible. What we learn about Covid-19 changes daily.

What may seem like a good idea a week may not look as good a week or two later.

And local governors and officials respond accordingly to the news. Just a few days ago, on June 19, California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered facial masks to be mandatory in a variety of public settings.

The center door at the entrance to Disneyland has been closed in this photo since March 16. And although the park hopes to open on July 17, nothing has yet been approved. Jeff Gritchen / MediaNews Group / Orange County Register / Getty Images

Another key thing to remember specifically about Disneyland: the proposed July 17 reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure is just that: a proposal.

While the brother Disney World Resort in Florida obtained quick approval from the state and local government, Disneyland is still waiting for an official agreement on its plans. And note that the company is still in talks with unions representing its workers, who are resisting the plan to reopen on July 17, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

So when you make your plans, don't forget that none of this is firm.

Phased reopening

Disneyland expects signs like this to be a thing of the past in mid-July. RBL / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images / Getty Images

Another key word to remember: staggered. It won't be 100% fun the first day. Parts of the park will open at different times, for example.

The Downtown Disney District, a boardwalk of upscale shopping, entertainment, and dining, is slated for a July 9 reopening, while the Grand Californian and Paradise Pier hotels aren't slated for a relaunch until July 23.

And you'll also need to be fully versed in Disneyland's new security and booking system. Check here for updates. Here are some highlights:

– Door temperature controls and face masks in the park are mandatory.

– Disneyland will operate at reduced capacity.

– You are expected to follow the guidelines for physical distance.

Your medical considerations

Then you have caught up on the latest policies and rules.

But before deciding whether to go to Disneyland (or any amusement park), take an honest health assessment of yourself and your group members.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, recently said that you need to look at the medical situation from two angles: who you are and the environment you will be in.

Schaffner said you should carefully consider taking a trip to the theme parks if:

– They are over 65 years old.

– You have underlying chronic diseases or heart and lung conditions.

– They are immunocompromised.

– You have high blood pressure or diabetes.

Even in the days and hours before a possible visit, you will need to monitor yourself and your family for telltale symptoms of Covid-19 infection, such as a high fever or sudden loss of smell. Remember, Disneyland and many other theme parks plan to perform temperature checks before entering a park.

If you show symptoms, it's better to go to a doctor's office instead of Disneyland.

You will also need to consider things like how to get there. Schaffner noted that he has more control of his surroundings if he drives instead of flying.

Amusement parks: high risk activity?

The MLive news site recently spoke to four Michigan public health specialists who rated 36 activities based on their estimated risk level.

On a scale of one to 10, with 10 being the highest level of risk, amusement parks ranked relatively high at eight. That lived up to going to buffets, the gym, church and sports stadiums. (By comparison, the camp was given a relatively low three and a five on board an aircraft).

Dr. Shannon Hopson, an endocrinologist in Corvallis, Oregon, gave CNN Travel her reaction to the high-risk rating for amusement parks:

"I was pretty surprised … But after thinking about it, it makes sense. A lot of a theme park is waiting in line, and at Disney, it's often waiting in line indoors."

Risk versus reward

In the end, Schaffner says he must decide his own risk tolerance. Are you "more conservative or more adventurous"?

If you choose to go and are in a higher-risk group, you should follow the guidelines to the letter, Schaffner cautions.

"You don't want to have this wonderful and enjoyable experience and then get infected with this virus. It is very unpleasant."

You should ask yourself this: "Is the profit worth risking? And there will be a variety of answers to that."

Disney's new line of fabric masks can make a mandatory rule more fun at least.

If he decides the reward is worth it, Hopson has a few pointers: "Wear a mask!"

"Etsy has some fantastic ones with Disney themes, just like the Disney online store. In my office, I see patients every day who have not worn masks and end up playing with it throughout our visit because they are not comfortable," he says. she.

"Make sure it fits snugly before you leave for the park so you can put it on and then never touch it again."

Personal experience

You can still see Mickey Mouse and the gang and Disneyland, but from a distance. Joshua Sudock / Disneyland Resort

If you're armed with the latest updates and feel confident enough about your health to consider planning a trip to Disneyland, you have one last, very personal question to ask:

Are you going to enjoy a park that is a security operation first?

Martin Lewison, associate professor of business administration at Farmingdale State College in Long Island, New York, offers his perspective on visiting Disney properties and other parks as "Professor of the Roller Coaster."

"Obviously, it will be a diminished experience in many ways. People who like theme parks like crowds," Lewison recently told CNN Travel. "You're really full there. That's exciting, and people-watching is fun."

So if you're one of those fueled by the energy of the crowd, think about how the park's reduced capacity will affect your enjoyment, he says.

Wearing masks throughout the day, scheduling appointments for their activities, and distancing themselves from characters could be a disappointment to some people, while other guests might feel more relaxed with many security measures, Lewison says.

In the end, you will have to decide for yourself whether you are a half-empty or half-full type of person and go from there.

What Disneyland fans think

CNN Travel spoke to three Disneyland fans to see what they have in mind as the possible opening date approaches.

Leslie Harvey writes the Trips With Tykes blog and co-hosts the Disney Deciphered podcast. She lives in Alameda, California, with her husband and two children: an 11-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

"I've been to Disneyland too many times to keep score," says Harvey. "In the past few years, I've done an average trip every two months. My favorite attraction is Pirates of the Caribbean."

The family had to cancel a three-day vacation in March due to the pandemic.

"We had seen the writing on the wall the week before the parks were closed, and we were looking carefully at the cancellation windows."

So will Harvey and his family move fast once the park reopens?

"Right now, I don't plan to go to Disneyland right away, although I do have a few friends who will be there on opening day. I would like to see how the reservation system works in practice and how the park operations work." are handled first. "

The Disney theme park plans to begin a gradual reopening on July 11 for its Magic Kingdom parks and on July 15 for EPCOT and Hollywood Studios. CNN's Natasha Chen explains how parks are taking precautions to protect themselves against the coronavirus.

Harvey says she is happy with what she is hearing so far.

"I am quite comfortable with the security measures that Disney is implementing, such as requiring masks, installing physical distance markers and reducing capacity. However, since I am located in Northern California, taking a trip also requires consideration of the factor risk in flying or embarking on a long road trip.

"I am a little less comfortable with the state of air travel at the moment. However, if we lived in the local area, we would probably consider going earlier."

Instead, Harvey said they monitor the fall.

"Although I am very in favor of the masks and would not consider going at all if they were not required by everyone, I am also realistic about them," he said. "I don't think I can keep my children's masks on a hot Southern California summer day for an extended period of time."

"One of the reasons we rescheduled our family trip for the fall is because of the milder temperatures that will make wearing masks a little easier."

"For friends who are considering a once-in-a-lifetime trip or even a once-in-a-lifetime trip every few years, I have recommended that many of them wait for now because the experience will certainly diminish."

Recover lost time

Ryan Ritchie, a tub and tile restorer, lives in Duarte, a small town in Los Angeles County, California. He has been a Disneyland pass holder since the early 2000s and likes to get in whenever he wants.

"I don't think I can name a favorite thing in the park. I just love it, being there makes me feel at home. As soon as I walk into the park, I feel a great sense of relief … I try to spend my birthday there every year "

He said he visited Disneyland the same week its March closure was announced. And he plans to make up for lost time.

"I plan to go as much as I can to make up for the months I couldn't. Also, my annual pass is valid until October 23, which is my birthday. So I'm sure to go that day."

His main concern with reopening is not related to health, but to what happens to his existing pass.

"How are they going to compensate the pass holders?" Ritchie asks. "Will our passes extend the amount of time they are closed and how the entry reservation system will work? Do pass holders have priority?

"I'm ready to get them back to normal."

Ready to follow the rules

Lisa Mallory, a stay-at-home mother in southern California, says she and her daughter, 13-year-old Graysen, "are obsessed with DLand."

She and her husband Steve Mallory have been going to Disneyland for 28 years. In fact, they went there on their honeymoon.

"I can't count how many times I've been, but I know I went 17 times a year. I could probably do it blindfolded."

Like many Disneyland fans, they had to cancel a March trip due to the pandemic. Where are the things with the Mallory family now?

The Mallory family plans to suspend exciting attractions like Indiana Jones Adventure until the end of the summer. Joshua Sudock / Disneyland Resort

"We never go during the summer months. It's just too busy and it's hot," she says. "We are still planning to go in September and play it by ear. If anyone can handle a pandemic, it is Disney."

What are Mallory's concerns about coronavirus security measures?

"I don't mind wearing masks and following all the rules; it's worth it," he said. "I'm just concerned about the person who doesn't think masks are needed and causes a stir. Because we have a pass, we feel like we're going to check it out and decide for ourselves if the fun and joy is taken away due to strict guidelines.

"I hope Disneyland has additional staff to deliver masks when people take them off and have a safe way to eliminate those who don't follow the rules."

A Disney diagnosis of Doctor Mom

The Oregon Hopsons were really eager to explore their love for "Star Wars" at Disneyland. Brochure / Matt Stroshane / Disneyland

Hopson, the Oregon endocrinologist, is also the mother of two children: Zach, 6, and Finn, 9. Before moving west, she lived in North Carolina, making her a fan of Disney World and Disneyland.

"Our first visit to Disneyland as a family was on Halloween when Finn was three years old, and that sparked an obsession with" Star Wars "that continues to this day. We were looking forward to exploring Galaxy & # 39; s Edge this year."

Like the other families interviewed, they also had to cancel a trip to Disneyland this spring.

What is a cautious doctor doing who has two children who are the best of Disneyland's age with a reopening on the horizon?

"So far, the data suggests that masks are our best strategy to prevent the spread of Covid-19," says Hopson. "Disneyland successfully enforcing a mandatory mask policy and maintaining capacity limits would be the only things that would convince me to plan a trip before the worst of the pandemic ends. And even then, I doubt."

For now, Disneyland is off the table. Instead, "we are renting a beach house on the Oregon coast for a week this summer."