Disneyland Shares Walt Disney's Favorite Chili Recipe

Any day is a good day for chili, if you are Walt Disney, of course.

Disneyland shared a favorite recipe from the man behind the brand in honor of the park's 65th anniversary on July 17.

The special recipe, simply called Chili and Beans, was beloved by Walt, as "it was not a very spicy or spicy cuisine", but "he enjoyed the food that was strong and hearty, and this dish met the requirements", the publication from the blog at Disney Parks read.

Several variations of the classic Chili and Beans are available at the Walt Disney Archives, with the "first recipe dating to around 1958," the publication shared. Currently, there is a version of the chili at Carnation Café inside Disneyland for guests to enjoy. However, since the park is still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans will have to settle for home-made.

But don't worry, you don't have to be a Disney fanatic to enjoy the cozy and classic recipe, even in the scorching summer heat. Although you may want to serve it as Walt, he reportedly prefers it with crackers.

Click here for the complete recipe for Walt's Chili and Beans.

