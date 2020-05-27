Disney's Planet of the Apes movie could start production soon

A sequel project is underway for the legendary Planet of the Apes franchise with director Wes Ball, who says production could start soon.

the Planet of the Apes The franchise is expected to release a new movie in the near future, as director Wes Ball offers an update on production. Starting in 1968, Planet of the Apes It has a long history in film, especially with its best-known and lucrative 2011 reboot series by Rupert Wyatt and Matt Reeves. Ball, who first gained traction at film school with his animated short film Ruin (2011), had his first break in the industry with his directorial debut The maze runner (2014), an adaptation of a youth novel of the same name. The maze runner The series was very successful and generated dedicated followers, establishing Ball's place in the film business.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Ball initially participated with Fox's adaptation of Mouse protector. However, the adaptation failed when Fox-Disney merged, leading Ball to face Planet of the Apes Sequel project under the new nickname 20th Century Studios. In early 2020, Ball verified that instead of restarting, the continuation will be an extension of the 2011 trilogy. This means that the iconic and beloved character Caesar, a hyper-intelligent chimpanzee who is the product of an Alzheimer's laboratory experiment that It went wrong, it could exist in the Ball shot. There have been no other major announcements about the upcoming Planet of the Apes movie so far.

Related: How Disney's Planet Of The Apes Can (Correctly) Continue Caesar's Legacy

In the exclusive interview with Ball practically organized by Speaking of cinema, the director revealed that he has already been working in the development phase and meets regularly with his writer, Josh Friedman, through Zoom to discuss the script that it is "continuing to advance."During the quarantine, Ball has been especially inspired and full of ideas for the film and seclusion of credits for his new creative juice. In addition, Ball announced that they have an impressive team working on the concept art for the film and that it is officially going forward". In fact, Bell even hinted that "it could actually be in virtual production relatively soon because it's largely a CG movie."

Ball wants his fans to be sure that the story and the movie are in good hands. In essence, Ball vows to honor the incredibly well-made old movies, as well as their memorable characters, and eventually branches out in a new way. before Mouse protector fell apart, Matt Reeves was the producer with the cast of Andy Serkis and the actions of Ball "We were using the same material, the same type of technology, we were using many of the same people involved,"making the transition from Mouse protector to Planet of the Apes sequel to "natural fit."Additionally, writers, producers, and crew members, such as Amanda Silver and Rick Jaffa, of Dawn of the planet of the apes and The origin of the planet of the apes They are all on board. The director is excited to take on the challenge of using his own groundbreaking take while remaining a sincere part of the trilogy. All in all, Ball triumphantly asserts: "Planet of the Apes" it's moving baby!"

the Planet of the Apes The continuation is an exciting prospect to look forward to, especially with so many household names behind the project. Wes Ball is a fantastic director who has proven himself ready for the task with The maze runner Movie (s. Arguably the most important part of a movie, especially a series, is the story. It is promising that Ball seems to have been working intensively on the script with Friedman and is continuing to improve. While Ball has a big job to do hand and a lot of prestige to fulfill, it will be incredibly exciting to see what he is preparing.

More: Planet of the Apes: All Film Deadlines Explained

Source: Discussing Film

Detailed view of Robert Pattinson's bat costume (in daylight) shown in Batman Fan Art