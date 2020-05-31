Disney's planet of the apes will unfold within the Reeves universe and production could start soon – Newsdio

Disney is running more properties now than we can even understand, and Planet of the Apes It is one of them. Fans were unsure which direction the studio would take the new movie, as there have been several movies made in recent history that the new movies could be based on, but it looks like it will mark the line between reboot and sequel, as it says. its director, "will not be a reboot, but rather a kind of established continuation within the Reeves universe."

Wes Ball, director of the Maze Runner movies, will headline the new movie, and gave an update to Discussing Film in a recent interview. When asked how the closure had affected him, he said:

"Now you're right, production closes. But we were a bit unique, my company and my team. We were in the development phase. So we're writing. I had already met my writer Josh Friedman at Zoom for weeks before all of this. We already had a routine of jumping on Zoom and talking about the script. In that sense, nothing has really changed. What I found a little bit is that I've been incredibly full of ideas right now. I guess maybe because of being locked up? pretty lucky to have an escape. I have a loft that I share with my screenwriting friend TS Nowlin, so it's kind of a little retreat from home to try to be creative, productive and work on my projects. "

He went on to say that the movie is in good hands, and he's really happy with the crew on board for the movie. He also commented on the state of the film, saying:

"All right, Planet of the Apes it's moving forward and we have a giant art team working on some amazing concept art. We have the script that keeps moving forward, that will take as long as it takes and that's fine. Planet of the Apes it's moving baby! Not only that, but we could be in virtual production relatively soon because it's largely a CG movie. "

So this is good news! It seems there is still a lot that filmmakers can do while waiting for the pandemic to subside. However, it will be great to see the movies return to normal so we can get back to theaters! Are you excited for the new? Planet of the Apes?