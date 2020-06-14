District attorney says decision on charges in Rayshard Brooks murder will be made this week

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford speaks to CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday, June 14. CNN

Senator James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, told CNN today that he supports banning the use of strangleholds by police.

"I think throttling should be banned," Lankford told CNN's Jake Tapper about CNN's "State of the Union".

Lankford noted that departments have already effectively banned strangling because they don't train officers to use it and tell them they shouldn't use things they haven't been trained for.

As of Friday, June 12, at least 20 cities and municipalities in the United States are beginning to ban or have banned the use of strangleholds by the police, according to information gathered by CNN.

President Trump last week seemed to indicate that he supported a ban, but his comments still left some questions. "I don't like strangling," he told Fox in an interview. He said that sometimes there is an individual fight for the life of a person in which a choke is used. "That happens. And that happens. So you have to be careful … I think it would be a very good thing that, generally speaking, should be ended.

Lankford is part of the Senate effort to draft a bipartisan police reform proposal, according to his colleague Senator Tim Scott, who is leading the effort.

Senator Lankford said the proposed legislation will be published this week.

Black Caucus Congresswoman Karen Bass, a Democrat from California, told Fox's Chris Wallace "at the end of the day, you know legislation is always a compromise," before pointing out that she was "extremely hopeful" with the Police reform bill presented by House Democrats. advance through the Senate and be signed into law.

If he insisted that there are certain elements of the bill that he is willing to compromise and others that he considers non-negotiable, Bass said yes, but was not prepared to provide further details.

"At the end of the day, we are going to have a bill on the president's desk," Bass said. She said the House has its first vote on the bill in committee this week.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Tuesday that Democrats intend to put the bill to a vote in the week of June 22.