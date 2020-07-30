Divers remove prosthetic foot of Paralympic aspirant from ocean floor

LOS ANGELES – When DeWalt Mix lost his prosthetic leg while paddling off the Long Beach shoreline, the local Fire Department rushed to try to get it back.

When the rescue divers couldn't find him on Sunday, Mix everything but gave up hope of seeing him again. He assumed he was installed at the bottom of the ocean, and had taken all hope of competing in the javelin throw at the 2021 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

They still couldn't find it on Monday. But, armed with new information on exactly where Mix was when his leg slipped, they left for the third day on Tuesday. Soon after, one of the divers sent a message to the cell phone of the Hollywood writer, director and producer.

"He sent us a picture of the divers coming out of the water with a triumphant fist in the air," Mix recalled Wednesday, giving a happy laugh.

And in one of the divers' other hands was Mix's missing titanium and carbon fiber leg. Furthermore, it was apparently no worse for having been immersed in salt water for three days.

The nephew-nephew of western movie star Tom Mix lost most of his left leg in a near-fatal accident with a drunk driver who collided with his motorcycle on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles in 2007.

A state javelin champion at Pomona College in California, he had largely given up on the sport after school but resumed it after the accident.

After going through the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games with injuries, he had been training relentlessly for this one, thinking that at 41 he might be his last chance.

"I had been riding my bike every day for the past two weeks, but after losing my leg I had to stop," he said. "So the last few days I've been pretty discouraged."

He did those days on crutches as he contemplated ordering a new prosthetic, which could take up to seven months to deliver and would cost up to $ 20,000, which he wasn't sure his insurance would cover.

Meanwhile, finding the leg was not an easy task.

"That area turns out to be quite challenging because it ranges from approximately 30 feet to approximately 65 feet in approximately zero visibility," said the captain. Omar Naranjo, from the Marine Corps unit of the Fire Department.

He gave Mix a lot of credit for being able to remember exactly where he was when his leg slipped when he boarded a friend's boat again at Long Beach Marina.

But Mix says that is only part of the story.

"Most of this whole story is the fact that none of these rescue operators gave up," he said. "I am amazed at how professional and dedicated everyone is."