Divided panel rejects charges against judge for rape comment

On Thursday, a divided judicial conduct panel recommended not to start disciplinary proceedings against a New Jersey judge who referred to the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl as "a crime not particularly egregious or cruel or cruel."

Some public officials asked that Superior Court state judge Marcia Silva be removed from the bank after her comments were published last year. Silva wrote them in a 2018 sealed opinion denying prosecutors' motion that the 16-year-old suspect be tried as an adult.

The panel wrote Thursday that Silva's language was inappropriate, but noted that she was legally obligated to explain whether "the harm suffered by the victim was greater, in addition to the inherent harm associated with the act itself" to determine whether the case should be resigned from the adult court.

Instead of using "sensitive and conciliatory language," Silva used "a more clinical, emotionless, perhaps even stoic, legal assessment," most wrote.

Four members of the 10-member panel disagreed and wrote that the reversal of Silva's decision by an appeals court raised questions that should be addressed.

"In our opinion, this type of case should be heard and resolved through a public hearing that includes testimony and cross-examination, not after a private and informal conference," they wrote.