Division 2: How to Survive in Hardcore Mode

Hardcore mode in Division 2 It is not for the faint of heart and survival is difficult in this mode, as becoming unconscious means the end of the character, permanently. However, Hardcore is the purest form of Division 2 game, where everything learned in normal mode might not work because the approach is so different. It will take all the cunning, instinct and skill to reach the higher levels and stay alive.

Important factors when it comes to survival in Hardcore mode will be the gear you use, encounters with enemies, and survival tactics when things get tough. There will be times when the action becomes so tense that the wrong move could spell the end. This means being strategic and a lot of planning will mean success. Some elements will stay the same as the normal play style and we will highlight them as we go along.

Skills to use in Hardcore mode in Division 2

Everything has a starting point and Hardcore mode is no different. The game is identical in terms of the story, so the expectation here is to go back to the White House and retell the story, if it comes from the normal game, of course. He's a whole new character, so expect that nothing from the other versions of the game will carry over here. That said, there are no specializations to start with either. Upon arrival at the White House, a skill will be available to choose from, but with so many, it can be difficult to choose. Most players will start with Reviver Hive and that's a safe option, even though we think the game is a little different. A strong recommendation would be to go with the Assault Drone. The reason for this is to have a second weapon ready instead of doing it alone. This also causes a distraction to the enemy where they will focus first on the drone first of all. This allows clean shots at the enemy with minimal risk of damage. Another option, when they work as they're supposed to, are Cluster Seekers, where they can hit multiple enemies at once. They may not be too strong from the start, but getting a few more skill levels will help damage them and quickly wipe out enemies. It is recommended to get them after the Drone due to that inconsistency in them currently. Even having a Sniper Turret would be a great option, but it may have the disadvantage that it may not be as easy to maneuver as the Seekers or the Drone in Hardcore mode.

Loadouts to use in Hardcore mode in Division 2

For charges, something high damage will be recommended with an emphasis on survival. A three-piece Providence construction with Unbreakable, Fox Prayer Knee Pads, and Contractor Gloves is a good fit that balances damage and survival. Another build that can work is an ability that focuses on pure damage from the Hana-U and Wyvern sets. Even having a hard wired build is fantastic in this mode, as cooldowns reset can be a lifesaver for elements like Cluster Seekers or even a quick cure if you go that route. As for specialization, Survivor will be the best bet here as it can either give an extra boost to any character's survival or build with mods like "Elite Defense" and "Life Protection" that help against elite enemies. Sharpshooter is in second place as it has a few cover mods like "My Home is My Castle" and "Vital Protection" which helps avoid some of those heavy grenade hits coming out of nowhere.

Dealing with enemy encounters during Hardcore mode in Division 2

This is where it all comes together. Again, I recommend the Assault Turret here because of what was said above, but one last mention about it is that it has a sensor that if any enemies get close, it will automatically target the enemy. This gives you time to escape or move to a different deck to reposition and save valuable armor and health if necessary. Highly valuable in Hardcore mode, but there is a side effect that if you run too close to an enemy group you can hunt down those enemies if you try to avoid them. This brings us to the next point where it is highly recommended not to avoid enemies. At some point, the team will make significant gains in how strong a player becomes, but if anything experience has taught players that an invisible red bar enemy can take down a player with a huge health bar and armor in two seconds if you don't pay attention. That is why the minimap will be vital to survive. When there is any trace of red on the minimap, press the cover in some way, be it hard or soft, and assess the situation. Some enemies may be extremely far on the map, but some may be getting closer and quick decisions must be made. When it comes to avoiding enemies, it means that if you go to New York in Hardcore mode, there will be impossible times when three groups of enemies will converge in one place at the same time, making it almost certain death. Avoid one of the groups and landing in a separate group is a great possibility. Always have a way out. Watch where the nearest escape route is if things get rough and make a cover move to get there. From start to finish, some damage may be inflicted, but it will be a fraction of the amount and give you a chance to get to a safer place to heal. In missions, channeling to a previous area and having only one entrance to deal with enemies will be key. If you deal with enemies in an open area and there is no way to channel, go to an area where there are fewer enemies in sight. The less they can see, the more skills will become useful as Drones and Seekers.

Division 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC

