Division III Bowdoin College Cancels Fall Sports Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Bowdoin College, an NCAA Division III school located in Brunswick, Maine, announced Monday that it will not participate in college sports during the fall semester.

The school, which plays at the New England Small College Athletic Conference, also announced a detailed plan on how students will return to campus during the fall semester.

"This is one of the very disappointing results of our plan," Bowdoin President Clayton Rose said in a statement. "Athletics is a central part of the Bowdoin experience for many of our students and for the College as a whole. NESCAC has yet to determine what will happen to the conference game or how coaches in this extraordinary semester can interact with athletes in the fall. , winter and spring teams during the fall semester, but I am hopeful that this fall there will be significant opportunities for coaches to work with those athletes on and off campus.

"College athletes living on campus are likely to have in-person training opportunities with coaches, but unfortunately, students living off-campus will not be able to participate in on-campus training," Rose added.

The school looks forward to the "opportunity for winter, spring, and possibly fall college athletes to participate and compete in some way after January 1."

The Polar Bears were supposed to open their season on September 19 against Hamilton and their season would end on November 14 at Colby. They were 0-9 last season.