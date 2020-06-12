DJ Fat Tony provides the soundtrack for the London party scene

Written by Fiona Sinclair Scott, CNNLondon

One of the last parties DJ Fat Tony played was Brooklyn Beckham's 21st birthday, held in a giant glass tent at David and Victoria Beckham's family home in the English countryside. After that, he performed at the legendary London venue Ministry of Sound. Then, the city went into closure.

DJ Fat Tony – real name Tony Marnach – is a mainstay of the London party scene, often providing the music (sometimes with the help of his friend and occasional DJ partner, Kate Moss) in the weeks of fashion, celebrity birthday parties (he's played for Madonna, Prince and Michael Jackson) and countless club nights.

Despite his night work, Tony is now proudly sober. During the lockdown, he released a YouTube series on recovering from addiction, with Kelly Osbourne in the opening episode. He plans to have his old friend Boy George and Russell Brand on the show soon, too.

Tony is very open about his drug abuse, often providing heartbreaking levels of detail about his own experiences. He estimates that he spent over £ 1 million ($ 1.2 million) on drugs while still using it.

A recent online documentary by British music magazine Mixmag captures many of these moments in an exciting 18-minute video in which Tony remembers doing his first line of cocaine with Freddie Mercury and how he was once so stoned that he took off several teeth. with a screwdriver

It is not an easy watch, but it serves as a powerful reminder that people can return, even from the darkest places.

During a video interview with CNN from his apartment in Pimlico, London, where he lives with his longtime partner and his dog, Tony describes the recovery as a "whole new world", one in which he can leave his home with the head up. high, instead of being "locked in a room wanting to kill me."

Luke Evans, Kylie Minogue, DJ Fat Tony, Jodie Harsh, Kelly Osbourne and Jimmy Q attend the Royal Academy Of Arts Summer Exhibition exhibition party in 2019. Credit: Darren Gerrish / WireImage for The Royal Academy

In his opinion, the grim details of his drug addiction are worth sharing because "the more honest you are, the more acceptable it becomes."

"Sharing my truth takes away the power. I don't have to hold on to it … because if I hold on to it and stay here," she said, pointing to her chest, "then what comes from" Shame, self-harm, hatred of itself".

While Tony is a well-known boy from the '80s, his Instagram account is what usually catches the eye of a younger generation of fans. A vigorous meme festival, its handle is not for those who are easily offended. Few gags are taboo, even, ironically for some, on drugs.

"I only post things that I understand, or have done," he said. "People always say, 'You're in recovery but you're posting drug memes and stuff', and I say, 'Yes, I post them because I've lived it.' I've gotten over it and I have the right to post those things. "

DJ Fat Tony with his friend Kate Moss at a party in London in 2019. Credit: Darren Gerrish / WireImage

This Saturday Tony will host a virtual party during London's first digital fashion week.

The three-day event is an iteration of what used to be Men's Fashion Week. Starting Friday, the gender-neutral designer showcase program will feature a series of fashion talks, podcasts, and movies (but not live-streamed shows). Everything will be accessible to the public online: a novel change for this exclusive, behind-the-scenes historic event.

Tony is excited about the idea that London's younger emerging designers can benefit. "They are giving all young designers the opportunity to have a voice," he said.

The good thing is that it will not only be open to buyers (and publishers), but it will be open to everyone. Fashion week has never been about that. The elitism of having a ticket for that show and sitting in the front row It is gone ".

Like Fashion Week, this month's Pride celebrations in the city will also be significantly different. "Pride in London is a great thing," said Tony, before going through a series of week-long events that he would normally attend if we weren't experiencing a global pandemic.

"I think it is a good thing Pride is not this year. We need Pride more than ever, but parties and the like must be removed so that we can reevaluate where we are going with that." For Tony, this could be an opportunity to "reclaim Pride", returning it to its roots and away from the commercialization of recent years.

A portrait of Tony Marnach. Credit: Afshin Feiz

Like people in privileged positions around the world, Tony has used confinement to reflect on his "normal" habits. While living a sober life now, he still indulges in certain excesses, such as taxis. "I spent £ 500 ($ 634) a week on taxis alone. What the hell? I live in central London, I can (easily) walk everywhere in 10 minutes, but I'd rather sit in a taxi for 40! It's a madness, but it was because I could, "he admitted.

"That's like a month's salary for some people right now, and that's gross. I needed (a shutdown) to realize what I was doing, because I just take those things for granted."

That being said, Tony is skeptical that people dramatically change their ways. "I would love to think that we are all going to stop using plastic and that we are all going to start cycling. Bull ****, that is not going to happen."

But there is a hopeful side to Tony. "Hope is a really good thing to have right now," he said.

He stressed the importance of focusing on our individual behaviors. "It's about what you personally do inside your own hula-hoop," he said. "Instead of having all that massive world you have to worry about, worry about yourself right now. Do what is right for you and that will lead to what is good and right for others."

DJ Fat Tony is playing a DJ set for London Fashion Week on Saturday at 7:40 pm local time. For more details visit the LFW website.