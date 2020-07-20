DJ LeMahieu impresses the Yankees in exchange for their formation after the coronavirus

Luke Voit and others believed that it wouldn't take DJ LeMahieu long to prepare for the next 60-game regular season that begins Thursday.

LeMahieu reported to the Yankees on Friday after negative twice for COVID-19 and the soft-swinging second baseman was in Aaron Boone's lineup Sunday night against the Mets at Yankee Stadium in an exhibition victory 6- 0.

As the Mets played Saturday night, LeMahieu exercised at the stadium and did enough for Boone to start the Yankees' most complete hitter at second base and take him.

"I knew after training (Saturday) he was inclined to want to be there," Boone said during a Zoom call on Sunday afternoon. "When he woke up (Sunday) in the morning, he texted me saying he was feeling fine."

That led to a meeting with Michael Schuk, the Yankees director of sports medicine and rehabilitation, LeMahieu and Boone.

"We went through and laid out a bit of a plan to move forward and (on Sunday) it seemed to make some sense," Boone said.

Boone was impressed with LeMahieu, who went 0-2 and was replaced by Thairo Estrada early in the top of the fourth.

"He looked good, he smoked the ball his first time, kind of a typical DJ in the middle and caught the pitcher and went 3-2 on his next at-bat," Boone said. “Opportunity to go out and see releases. Not having any live shifts he still looked like a DJ. You had a feeling that when he was in the box, he was going to put the barrel on it. I thought a positive step for him. "

The bigger problem is whether LeMahieu, 32, will build himself up enough to be in the Opening Day lineup against Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer?

"It's a possibility, I don't know if it's realistic or not," LeMahieu said Saturday about being ready for the first game. "It depends on the coaches and (Boone). I think it will be pretty close. If it's not opening day, the first games. For me, it's going to be live shifts."