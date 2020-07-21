DJ LeMahieu playing Opening Day suddenly seems real

DJ LeMahieu played in his second spring 2.0 training exhibition game on Monday night and will have many at-bats on Tuesday in simulated games against the Yankee pitchers.

Is it enough that second base is ready for Thursday's Opening Day in Washington after reporting late to the Yankees' camp due to COVID-19?

"I think it's a possibility and if it's not Opening Day, the first few days," LeMahieu said after a 2-2 draw with the Phillies at Yankee Stadium in which he played five innings on the field and went 0. – 3) "We'll see. I'm going to push for opening day. A lot of things go into the decision."

Aaron Boone wants to see LeMahieu's body recover on Tuesday before committing the All-Star to being on the 30-player roster on Thursday.

"I think it is a possibility," Boone said of LeMahieu being ready for opening day. "But we'll see."

The Major League Baseball rosters are due by Thursday noon, but hearing Boone talk about Mike Ford's hitting ability will be a shock if the first-base left-hander isn't among the 30 Yankees on the Opening Day roster.

"I think some people miss how good he is as an offensive player," Boone said of Ford, who tied Monday's game 2-2 with a homer in the ninth inning. "He controls the area and has power. I think it is a very good medium in the order of the big league hitters. This is how I see it, I think it is that good. For us it is a left-handed look, obviously. We are heavy right-handed. He's going to see some time because he's a left-handed bat that can divide our right-handers a bit. "

When James Paxton mentioned Monday night that he wasn't getting the extension he needed to take on hitters, the immediate reaction was to wonder if it was physical, considering he had back surgery in February.

“I feel like I'm having a hard time getting the full extent forward, but it's very close. I just need to spend a little more time and fix that, "said Paxton, who is slated to start the Yankees' second game of the regular season in Washington on Saturday against the Nationals.

When asked if something physical was the reason the 6-foot-4-inch left-hander was not receiving the full extension, Paxton said no.

"My body feels great, it's just about finding that beat again and finding those patterns that I want to find on the mound," said Paxton, 31, who has been on the disabled list eight times since 2014. "My body It feels really good, I feel like I'm 100 percent & # 39; & # 39 ;.

With right-handed starter Masahiro Tanaka dubious to pitch in the first five games of the season due to a concussion he suffered on July 4, the Yankees can't afford injury to another starter and certainly not his second player behind ace Gerrit. Cabbage.

Tanaka is slated to pitch live hitters on Tuesday for the first time since he was hit in the head by an ocean liner Giancarlo Stanton on Independence Day.

"If that goes well, I would have another mock game or an intra-squad game potentially within five days," Boone said.

As for Paxton, the manager was impressed.

"Five innings, 84 pitches and they held up well," Boone said of Paxton, who faced Clint Frazier and Miguel Andujar. "I think he still expects more because he expects a lot from himself, but overall I thought he pitched the ball very well."

With Paxton slated to face the Phillies at home on July 30, Boone didn't want his hitters to see the left-hander in a game that didn't count. Therefore, the simulated game.

"He is one of those people who feels quite comfortable doing it this way," Boone said. "If we were playing them later, it wouldn't have been a big problem." It's very early in the season and he was on board. "

Deivi Garcia's first contact with Yankee Stadium on Monday night against the Phillies was not great, but the 21-year-old right-hander said he will never escape his memory.

"Having the opportunity to pitch here at Yankee Stadium is definitely an experience I will never forget," said Garcia. "The level of competition here is what I like."

In 1² / Garcia innings, Garcia allowed two runs (one earned), four hits, one walk, and made a pitching error that led to the unearned run.

"I wanted to be more aggressive and I fought tonight," said Garcia. "That is the mindset I had and what I wanted to do. At the same time, you learn from every outing. "

Garcia had a good chance of being on the 30-player roster and without a minor league season, he will likely join the taxi squad and train at Scranton / Wilkes-Barre.

The spring training games 2.0 of the first and third exhibitions were not easy for Gio Urshela. He was hit by a groin batted ball at Citi Field Saturday during batting practice and on Monday night appeared to kick a ball from his right hand in the second inning against Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez.

Andujar pinch-hit in the sixth inning and stayed in the game at first base.

It's no secret that Didi Gregorius was well-liked by his Yankees teammates, but the Yankees River that flowed into the Phillies shortstop late Monday afternoon while on the field watching the Yankees practice batting it was impressive.

Fist bumps, handshakes, and hugs were exchanged with Gregorius masked by former teammates and Yankees staff members.

"Didi is one of those guys that makes you smile," said Aaron Boone, who was impressed by the way Gregorius bounced back from a grim start as Derek Jeter's replacement. "That could have easily buried a minor person or player. He almost did better. He was an important part of some really good teams. "

The Yankees will train at the stadium on Tuesday and travel to Washington on Thursday, where they will train in the National Park.