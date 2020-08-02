DJ. Louisiana-Lafayette assistant soccer coach Looney dies at 31

Looney, who was entering his third season on the staff with the Ragin & # 39; Cajuns as an offensive line assistant coach, passed away Saturday morning after suffering a heart attack during team training at Cajun Field in Lafayette, according to the notice.
"Right now, the Athletics Department is asking Coach Looney's fans, friends and acquaintances to keep his family and the soccer program in his thoughts and prayers," he said.
"DJ was an outstanding student-athlete and coach and an even better person. He had a very positive personality, attitude and smile. DJ will be remembered and missed by everyone who knew him and loved him," said the Director of MSU El athletics said John Cohen.
Looney graduated from MSU with an arts and science degree in 2010, according to the MSU statement. During his time at the school, he spent three years as a Representative of the SEC Student Advisory Council and served as President of the MSU Campus Student Advisory Council in 2009, after serving as Vice President the previous year.
Looney began his coaching career with the MSU Bulldogs in 2011 as a graduate assistant, according to MSU.
He was a coordinating recruiter at East Mississippi Community College from 2012 to 2013 and served as a tackler and tight end coach in Central Arkansas for two seasons in 2014 and 2015. Looney went on to serve as a graduate assistant at the University of Georgia in 2016 before returning to MSU in 2017 as a tight end coach.
MSU President Mark E. Keenum called Looney "a tremendous man with an unlimited future."