DJ. Louisiana-Lafayette assistant soccer coach Looney dies at 31

Looney, who was entering his third season on the staff with the Ragin & # 39; Cajuns as an offensive line assistant coach, passed away Saturday morning after suffering a heart attack during team training at Cajun Field in Lafayette, according to the notice.

"Right now, the Athletics Department is asking Coach Looney's fans, friends and acquaintances to keep his family and the soccer program in his thoughts and prayers," he said.

Looney previously played for the Mississippi State University soccer team between 2007 and 2010. In a statement, the school said, "The entire Mississippi state family is deeply saddened and heartbroken by the loss of one of our own at DJ. Looney. "

"DJ was an outstanding student-athlete and coach and an even better person. He had a very positive personality, attitude and smile. DJ will be remembered and missed by everyone who knew him and loved him," said the Director of MSU El athletics said John Cohen.