dnc-releases-moving-preview-of-mccain-video

- 2 Democratic National Convention 2020: Night 1 (11 Videos)
- 2.2 The moments you missed at the DNC last night
- 2.3 Michelle Obama’s DNC speech: Full video
- 2.4 Kasich: Joe Biden can bring us together to find a better way
- 2.5 Sen. Bernie Sanders’ DNC speech: Full video
- 2.6 Klobuchar: Trump will need a change of address card in January
- 2.7 Andrew Cuomo slams Trump’s administration’s Covid-19 response
- 2.8 Former GOP presidential candidate makes case for Biden
- 2.9 George Floyd’s family leads moment of silence during DNC
- 2.10 Eva Longoria Bastón: America is better than this
- 2.11 Trusting Trump cost my father’s life: Woman who lost father to coronavirus speaks out
- 2.12 DNC features Joe Biden and Amtrak workers in video
The Democratic National Convention previews a video detailing what it describes as the “unlikely friendship” between Joe Biden and late Senator John McCain.
Democratic National Convention 2020: Night 1 (11 Videos)
