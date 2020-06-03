Do masks really reduce the spread of the coronavirus? Experts have mixed answers

Editor's Note (June 2 at 11:30 a.m.): An article discussed in this article has been withdrawn by the Annals of Internal Medicine, meaning the document included such serious errors that the research results cannot be trusted. . The authors wrote that their statistical methods were unable to determine whether the findings were reliable, making the results of the small study "uninterpretable". The study found that surgical and cotton masks do not contain viral drops containing SARS-CoV-2. Subsequent investigations It has been suggested that face masks are an effective method of containing the spread of the virus, which is used in conjunction with staying six feet away from other people.

For the first time, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that even apparently healthy people wear masks over their mouths and nose when venturing outside their homes to places where it is difficult to keep distance from others. people. But there is still a lot of debate about the number of masks, particularly the homemade cloth masks that the CDC recommends for the public, may decrease the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The researchers, writing in two new articles, try to address the efficacy of the masks, one more rigorously than the other, and come to different conclusions. One study examined the effect of masks on seasonal coronaviruses (which cause many cases of the common cold) and found that surgical masks are helpful in reducing the amount of virus spread by a sick person. The other particularly examined SARS-CoV-2 and found no effect of surgical or cloth masks on reducing the spread of the virus, but only had four participants and used a crude measure of viral spread.

The bottom line, experts say, is that the masks could help prevent people with COVID-19 from unknowingly transmitting the virus. But the evidence for the efficacy of surgical or home masks is limited, and masks are not the most important protection against the coronavirus.

Related: 13 myths about the coronavirus busted by science

"Putting on a face mask doesn't mean you stop the other practices," said May Chu, a clinical professor of epidemiology at the Colorado School of Public Health at the Anschutz Medical Campus, who was not involved in any of the new studies. "It doesn't mean you get close to people, it doesn't mean you don't have to wash your hands so often and you can touch your face. All of that is still in place, this is just a supplement."

Mask Basics

Mask recommendations can easily become confusing, because not all masks are created equal. The N95 mask effectively prevents viral spread. These masks, when properly fitted, seal tightly to the face and filter 95% of particles 0.3 microns or more. But N95 masks are in serious shortage even for medical professionals, who are exposed to the highest levels of SARS-CoV-2 and who need the most protection against the virus. They are also difficult to adjust properly. For those reasons, the CDC does not recommend them for general use.

Related: How are people infected with COVID-19?

Due to the shortage, the CDC also does not recommend surgical masks for the general public. These masks do not seal against the face, but do include layers of non-woven polypropylene that are resistant to moisture. In a surgical mask, approximately 70% of the outside air moves through the mask and approximately 30% travels to the sides, Chu told Live Science. For that reason, they don't offer as much protection as the N95s.

That leaves cloth masks, which the CDC currently recommends for general use. Cloth masks also allow air to enter the sides, but they lack moisture-repellent, non-woven layers. They impede only about 2% of air flow, Chu said.

All of this leaking into surgical and cloth masks is the reason why public health officials generally do not believe that wearing a mask prevents someone from contracting a virus that is already floating in the environment. Airflow follows the path of least resistance, said Rachael Jones, an associate professor of family and preventive medicine at the University of Utah who was not involved in the new research. If viral particles are nearby, they have an easy way around a cloth or surgical mask. And in the case of a cloth mask, users may be floating in particles small enough to flow through the cloth.

But what happens backwards? When the wearer of a mask coughs or sneezes, the barrier may be enough to contain much of that initial stream of rudeness, even if there are gaps in the fabric or around the sides. That's what the new mask studies were for: if surgical or cloth masks did a good job of containing viruses.

Effectiveness of masks

A study, published April 6 in the journal. Annals of internal medicine, discovered that no. That study, led by South Korean researchers, involved asking four COVID-19 patients to cough into a Petri dish 7.8 inches (20 centimeters) away. The patients coughed without masks, while wearing a disposable surgical mask and again wearing a 100% cotton mask.

None of the masks significantly decreased the cough viral load in the Petri dishes. But experts not involved in the study who were contacted by Live Science were hesitant to put much weight on the findings. The researchers did not look at distances beyond 7.8 inches to see if the droplets did not travel that far while people wore masks, Chu said.

"They didn't measure 2 feet or 3 feet or 4 feet," he said.

Related: Is there 6 feet of enough space for social distancing?

The study also found the strange result that most of the swabs on the outside of the patients' masks were positive for the coronavirus and most of the inside were negative. The authors speculate that perhaps the turbulent jets of air caused by the cough carried the virus out of the mask, but the explanation was not very satisfactory, according to Jones.

The other study, published April 3 in the journal. Natural medicine, used a more sophisticated method to collect virus particles emitted by sick people. The researchers asked 426 volunteers to breathe for 30 minutes in a cone-shaped device that captures everything exhaled. Of these, 43 patients had influenza, 54 patients had rhinoviruses, and 17 patients had seasonal coronaviruses (the types that cause colds, not the type that causes COVID-19). This method allowed the researchers to quantify how much virus was found in the droplet particles, which are greater than 0.0002 inches (5 microns) in diameter, compared to aerosol particles, which are 5 microns or less. Participants were randomized to wear a surgical mask or not to wear a mask during the study.

The first key finding was that the researchers detected viruses in small aerosol particles in all cases: influenza, rhinovirus, and coronavirus. In the case of the flu, they cultivated the captured particles and found that they were infectious. That's important, said study author Ben Cowling, chief of the Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of Hong Kong, because there is a long-term debate among health professionals about whether influenza can be spread through aerosol sprays. The study suggests that it probably does, and that colds can, too.

"For seasonal coronaviruses and rhinoviruses, we do not attempt to grow the virus in aerosols, but there is no reason to believe that the virus is not infectious," Cowling told Live Science.

Related: COVID-19 can be spread through breathing and speech

And as for the masks? Surgical masks reduce the amount of virus released by a sick person in the form of drops but not aerosols to influenza; the masks reduced the coronavirus both in drops and in aerosols; nor did they decrease in rhinovirus. For seasonal coronavirus, the researchers found the virus in droplets in 3 out of 10 samples from unmasked participants and in aerosols in 4 out of 10 samples taken without masks. In the samples taken with masks, no virus was detected either in drops or in aerosols.

The difference between viruses could have something to do with where in the respiratory tract These infectious invaders make their homes, said Cowling, who is also co-director of the WHO Collaborating Center for Epidemiology and Infectious Disease Control. For example, a virus that reproduces deep in the lungs may need to travel in smaller particles to reach the world, while one that reproduces primarily in the nose and throat may more easily move around in larger droplets.

The seasonal influenza and coronavirus results suggest that surgical masks may help prevent people with COVID-19 from spreading the virus, Cowling said. SARS-CoV-2 likely behaves similarly to the viruses he and his team studied, he said, and the fact that people can spread the virus before experiencing symptoms is an argument for recommending masks for everyone.

But experts are still mixed on the potential usefulness of non-N95 masks.

"For me, it's not harmful to wear these masks, but there doesn't seem to be much benefit in this study," Jones said. He said the sample size for seasonal coronavirus was small, and there was a large amount of non-mask variation in the amount of virus people emitted, particularly since most samples without masks had no detectable coronavirus. .

One thing everyone agrees on is that, whatever the containment provided by unfit masks, homemade cloth masks are the least effective. The recommendations that everyone wear masks are because "any kind of impairment is better than nothing," Chu said. But cloth masks are not expected to be as protective as surgical masks, he said. That is why public health officials warn people to stay at least 6 feet apart from each other, even if they wear masks. In other words, homemade masks are likely to be just a small piece of the puzzle in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There has been enough research done to be able to say with confidence that the masks would not be able to stop the spread of the infection, that they would only have a small effect on transmission," Cowling said. "We shouldn't rely on masks to help us get back to normal."

28 devastating infectious diseases

11 (sometimes) deadly diseases that sprang between species

The 12 deadliest viruses on Earth

Originally published in Living science.