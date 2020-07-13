Do Republicans Really Want a "Bigger Tent" Party?







"I do not know what the future holds in November, but I know that the Republican Party will analyze what happens after President Trump and whether that is in four months or four years." And I think they will be looking for, 'How can we become a bigger carp party?' How? You know, in Maryland, I'm in the bluest state in the United States and I was just overwhelmingly re-elected in 2018 upon arrival, trying to find that middle ground where people can stay together and avoid divisive rhetoric and win suburban women, winning over Democrats and Independents and winning with minority votes. And I think that is something that the Republican Party will have to take into account. We're going to have to find a way to attract more people and have a bigger store. "

At first glance, that analysis makes sense, right? After all, politics is about adding, not subtracting. The goal, in theory, should always be to increase the number of people who identify with your side or, in Hogan's metaphor, to expand the Republican store to include more people who are not currently in it.

But, if you look at the Republican Party's journey in the past two decades, there is ample evidence that the party is a smaller store today than it was 10 years ago, and that the influence of Trumpism (whether it wins or loses this) falls ) suggests that the future is not necessarily what Hogan imagines.

Consider this simple comparison to illustrate that point: In the 2004 presidential election, President George W. Bush won 44% of the Hispanic vote. It did so by pressing for comprehensive immigration reform and refusing to mistreat immigrants, even those in the country illegally, for their own political gain. Twelve years later, Donald Trump won only 27% of the Latino vote while campaigning in which he accused Mexicans of being "rapists" and of "bringing crime" to the US, and put the construction of a wall along our southern border at the center of your message.