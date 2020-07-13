Do Republicans Really Want a "Bigger Tent" Party?

"I do not know what the future holds in November, but I know that the Republican Party will analyze what happens after President Trump and whether that is in four months or four years." And I think they will be looking for, 'How can we become a bigger carp party?' How? You know, in Maryland, I'm in the bluest state in the United States and I was just overwhelmingly re-elected in 2018 upon arrival, trying to find that middle ground where people can stay together and avoid divisive rhetoric and win suburban women, winning over Democrats and Independents and winning with minority votes. And I think that is something that the Republican Party will have to take into account. We're going to have to find a way to attract more people and have a bigger store. "
But, if you look at the Republican Party's journey in the past two decades, there is ample evidence that the party is a smaller store today than it was 10 years ago, and that the influence of Trumpism (whether it wins or loses this) falls ) suggests that the future is not necessarily what Hogan imagines.
Most notably, those steep declines occurred among key voting blocks. even after The Republican Party itself warned that the tent needed to be bigger.
"The Republican Party must stop talking to itself. We have become adept at how to provide ideological reinforcement to like-minded people, but devastatingly we have lost the ability to be persuasive or welcoming to those who disagree with us. topic
"Instead of circling in an ideological dead end, we need a party whose brand of conservatism invites and inspires new people to visit us. We must continue to be America's conservative alternative to big government, redistribution to extremes of liberalism , as we build a route to our party that a non-traditional Republican will want to travel. Our standard should not be universal purity, it should be a more welcoming conservatism. "
That report came out in March 2013. By March 2016, it has become clear that Trump, who openly campaigned on the notion that Republicans in the past had been too weak and too willing to sacrifice fundamental principles, would be the party's presidential candidate. (Absolutely no one should be missed who among the Republican candidates Trump defeated was Jeb Bush, the former president's younger brother, and someone who expressed his ability to build a large Republican Party.)
All of which brings me back to Hogan and his belief that whatever happens in 2020, the future of the Republican Party will be dominated by a tone and cry from voters at the party base to expand the store, find a way Of convincing young people, Hispanics and women, among other groups that have strayed from Trump's vision of what it means to be a Republican, say the party welcomes them with open arms.
tell me how very skeptical of that opinion. Mainly because as the first maneuvers for the party's future after Trump begin in earnest, the names that have come to the fore: Senator Tom Cotton (Arkansas), Senator Josh Hawley (Missouri), Vice President Mike Pence and Donald Trump Jr. – all, in various ways, run on the underlying principles of Trumpism.
And, Trumpism is simply not based on the idea that the Republican Party needs a bigger store. It is based on the idea that the store is already big enough and the way to win is not to expand the store with more liberal policies, but to strengthen it with uncompromising views on things like immigration and the police. It is a deeper philosophy, not a broader one.
Look, I understand that for Hogan, a moderate, having the opportunity to lead the Republican Party in the future, he needs your hope that republicanism will come true. I just don't see any evidence that it will.