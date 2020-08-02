Do some people have protection against the coronavirus?

A big mystery: why do some people become seriously ill and even die from their disease, while other similar people show no symptoms and may not realize they have been infected?

But could it also be the opposite: certain people could have some kind of protection?

"What we discovered is that people who had never been exposed to SARS Cov2 … about half of the people had some T-cell reactivity," co-author of the article Alessandro Sette of The Institute's Vaccine and Infectious Disease Research Center. Jolla of Immunology, told CNN.

Immunology 101

To understand why that is important, here is a short crash course in immunology. The task of keeping you healthy against bacterial, viral, fungal, parasitic and other invaders, the human immune system has two main components: the innate immune system and the adaptive immune system.

The innate immune system is the first line of defense. Some parts include physical barriers such as the skin and mucous membranes, which physically prevent invaders from entering. It also includes certain cells, proteins, and chemicals that do things like create inflammation and destroy invading cells.

When the innate immune system is immediate and nonspecific (it tries to prevent something from entering the body), the adaptive immune system is directed against a specific, previously recognized invader. This takes a little more time to get going.

The adaptive immune system includes a type of white blood cell, called the B cell, that patrols the body for bad guys. Each of the B cells has a unique antibody that sits on its surface and can bind to a unique antigen (the technical name for the foreign invader) and prevent it from entering a host cell. When it finds and binds to a bad guy, the B cell becomes activated: it copies and produces antibodies, and eventually creates a mega army of neutralizers for that particular invader.

This is where the antibodies created by the immune system of people who have had Covid-19 come from. Unfortunately, some recent studies have found that antibodies to this particular coronavirus can quickly go away, especially in people who have had mild cases of Covid-19. This has worried many researchers: Because the antibody response seems to fade rapidly, the scientific community is not sure how long a person who has been infected with this virus will remain protected from a new infection. This is also concerning, as we depend on vaccines to trigger an antibody response to help protect ourselves, and we want that protection to last a long time.

Fortunately, antibodies are not the only weapon that our adaptive immune system uses to prevent infection. Enter the T cell. T cells, which come in three varieties, are created by the body after an infection to help with future infections from the same invader. One of those T cells helps the body remember the invader in case it hits again, another hunts and destroys infected host cells, and a third helps in other ways.

Accidental discovery

It's T cells like that that reacted to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that Sette and his co-author Shane Crotty discovered, by accident, in the blood of people collected several years before this pandemic began.

They were conducting an experiment with convalescent Covid-19 blood. Because they needed a "negative control" to compare with convalescent blood, they took blood samples from healthy people collected in San Diego between 2015 and 2018.

"There was no way these people would have been exposed to SARS-CoV2. And when we ran those … it turns out that the negative control was not that negative: About half of the people had reactivity," Sette explained.

"Shane and I studied the data carefully; we were looking at it from the right, from the left, from above, from below, and it was really 'real'; this reactivity was real. So this showed that people who have never seen this virus have some T cell reactivity against the virus. "

That document was published in late June in the journal Cell.

Sette and Crotty point out in their current summary article that they are not the only ones to have seen this.

"That has now been confirmed on different continents, different laboratories, with different techniques, which is one of the characteristics of when you really start to believe that something is scientifically well established because it is found independently by different studies and different laboratories." Sette said.

They speculate that this T-cell recognition of parts of the SARS-CoV-2 virus may stem in part from previous exposure to one of the four known circulating coronaviruses that cause the common cold in millions of people each year.

"The assumption is that it actually comes from the common cold coronaviruses that people have seen before, and Alex's side was working very hard to solve it, because that's scientifically a big debate," said Crotty.

Friend or enemy?

But many questions remain, even if this recognition of parts of SARS-CoV-2 by T cells helps or hurts.

"Would these memory T cells be useful to protect you against Covid-19 disease? That's the big question," said Crotty. "We don't know if (T cells) are useful or not, but we think it is reasonable to speculate that they may be useful. Not that we think they would fully protect against any infection, but if you already have some cells around, they can fight the virus faster. So it's plausible that instead of ending up in the ICU, you don't. And instead of ending up in the hospital, you end up with a bad cold. "

Other researchers are also intrigued by the possibilities offered by this discovery.

Dr. Arturo Casadevall told CNN that his first thought was "It is not surprising, important, it is good to know." Casadevall chairs the department of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health.

"Because these coronaviruses are all related, since we come across one of them every year, it is not surprising that we have T cells that are reactive with them," he said. But, like Sette and Crotty, he wonders if this reactivity is a good or bad thing.

A few months ago, Casadevall explored the idea of ​​why some people get sick and others don't in an opinion piece he co-wrote for Bloomberg.com. "One of the variables is what we call the immune history. All the things that you have come across in your life, all the vaccines, colds, all gastrointestinal disorders, have created an in-depth knowledge that can help or hurt you , "Casadevall explained.

"One of the things we know about this disease is that what kills you is an exuberant immune response, in the lung … So, when you say, 'They have T-cell reactivity,' well, that could helping some people, it might hurt others, "he said.

Casadevall speculates that some of the asymptomatic people can quickly shed the virus thanks to this T-cell reactivity. "At the same time, some of the very ill people have that immune history that, instead of helping them, causes the immune system to throw everything, and the net result is that you get this response too exuberant, "he said, referring to the cytokine storm experienced by some of the sickest of sufferers with Covid-19.

Sette and Crotty are studying that possibility. But they say the overreaction of the innate immune system, not the overreaction of T cells, seems to trigger the cytokine storm. "The data is still somewhat preliminary, but I think it's in that direction. We certainly haven't seen an overdrive T-cell-related immune response in very severe cases," Sette said.

Big implications for vaccines.

So assuming that a large portion of the population has some form of T-cell reactivity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, what does that mean for the vaccine efforts?

There are several implications.

For Dr. Bruce Walker, an infectious disease physician-scientist who spends most of his time researching human immunology, the door is opened to a different type of vaccine, similar to those used against certain types of cancer, like melanoma.

"What we know is that most of the vaccines that have been generated so far have been based on the generation of antibodies. Now, in theory, antibodies should be able to prevent any cell from becoming infected, if it has enough antibodies and any The virus that enters, the earlier it has a chance to infect a cell, can theoretically be neutralized by the correct type of antibody, "said Walker, who is the founding director of the Ragon Institute at Massachusetts General Hospital, MIT and Harvard.

"On the other hand, if some viruses sneak up and infect a cell, then the body depends on T cells to kill the virus," he said. "And therein lies the opportunity for us to reconsider what we are doing in terms of vaccination, because those T cells, in theory at least, could be very potent and attenuate the disease. In other words, they would not protect against infection, but they can cause the infections are so asymptomatic that you wouldn't notice it yourself and in fact you would never have enough viruses in your body to pass it on to someone else. That's the hypothesis. "

Another implication is that the results of a small phase 1 vaccine trial could be misinterpreted in one way or another if the participants' state of T-cell reactivity is not taken into account. "For example, if subjects with preexisting reactivity were classified unevenly into different vaccine dose groups, this could lead to erroneous conclusions," Sette and Crotty wrote in their article.

Furthermore, Sette said that upcoming vaccine trials could help discover the effect of this T-cell cross-reactivity much cheaper and easier than doing other experiments. "It is conceivable that if you have 10 people who have reactivity and 10 people who do not have pre-existing reactivity and vaccines with a SARS CoV-2 vaccine, those with pre-existing immunity will respond faster or better than a vaccine. The good thing that's a relatively quick study with a smaller number (of people) … So we've been suggesting to anyone who is doing vaccine trials to also measure T-cell response, "Sette said.

The herd (immunity) is strengthened

There are also implications for when we could achieve "collective immunity," meaning that enough of the population is immune to SARS-CoV-2, thanks to infection or vaccination, and the virus can no longer be transmitted as easily.

"For collective immunity, if we do in fact have a large proportion of the population that is already immune in one way or another, through these cellular responses, they can count for the set you need to establish collective immunity. If you already have the 50% somehow immune, because of these existing immune responses, so you don't need 60-80%, you need 10-30%, you've covered 50% already. The implications of having some pre-existing immunity suggests that you may need to a small proportion of the population is affected before the epidemic wave subsides, "said Dr. John Ioannidis, professor of medicine and epidemiology and population health at Stanford University.

In other words, if there is a level of collective immunity, that changes how quickly the virus spreads through different communities and populations.

In fact, Sette and Crotty wrote in their article: "It should be noted that if there is any degree of pre-existing immunity against SARS-CoV-2 in the general population, this could also influence the epidemiological model …"

Crotty points to a SARS-CoV-2 epidemiology article that appeared in the journal Science in late May that attempted to model virus transmission in the future. "We thought it was really surprising that some of the main differences in their models really boiled down to immunity, in one way or another," he said.

For example, Crotty said that when the authors added a hypothetical 30% immunity to their epidemiological model of how many cases there would be in the world in the next two years, the virus faded in the near future before returning in three or four years. .

More questions than answers for now

And that brings us to another question posed by Sette and Crotty's article: Because common circulating coronaviruses (CCCs) appear in different places, at different times, could some countries, cities, or towns be affected (or saved) from disproportionately because the population had less exposure to those CCCs, thus creating fewer opportunities to develop cross-reactivity?

"If pre-existing T-cell immunity is related to CCC exposure, it will be important to better understand patterns of CCC exposure in space and time. It is well established that the top four CCCs have a cyclical prevalence, after several years cycles, which may differ between geographic locations. This leads to the speculative hypothesis that differences in the geographic distribution of CCC could be correlated with the severity burden of COVID-19 disease, "Sette and Crotty wrote.

So ultimately, can it be said that some people have at least partial natural protection from SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus, if they have T-cell cross-reactivity?

"The biggest problem is that everyone wants a simple answer," said Johns Hopkins' Casadevall. "What no one wants to hear is that it is unpredictable, because many variables play together in ways that cannot be put together: your history, your nutrition, how you became infected, how much (virus) you received, even the time of day you became infected. And all these variables are combined in an unpredictable way. "