Do we dare to believe that this time will be different? (opinion)

It can be mind-blowing to think that it was once a controversial phrase. But it was, just two weeks ago.
I told my son that I thought technology made a difference; Now that there are cell phone videos of African Americans being meaninglessly killed by police, more white people seem to believe it is happening. People around the world have seen the graphic video showing a white police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck when Floyd said, "I can't breathe." Millions witnessed his body weaken as passersby urged police to stop holding Floyd to the ground.
These devastating losses stemmed from a global pandemic, which disproportionately took black lives. African Americans and other underserved communities suffer disproportionately from health conditions that can make a Covid-19 diagnosis fatal and long-standing inequities in medical care. George Floyd was also one of the millions of people who lost their jobs in the economic turmoil caused by the virus.
And that is the debate among African Americans: is this a paroxysm of outrage that will fade like so many social trends before? Or is it really possible that we may be experiencing a moment of fundamental social change?
I remember South Africa in the years before Nelson Mandela was released from prison in 1990 after turning 27. I also see glimpses of the United States Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s. The abuse of and outrage by African Americans in the South led to real change, including the end of Jim Crow and the deprivation of people's rights. black, along with the extension of the rule of law to include all Americans.
But mistreatment and murder of black people had been going on for almost 200 years of American democracy and centuries before independence. What changed during the Civil Rights Movement was the white people's tolerance of this mistreatment. It was white outrage that led to the change.
The changes in South Africa and the southern United States required a change of mind in whites. This new fight against racism will also require the support of whites. If our eyes and ears are to be believed, many are approaching the plate and demanding it of themselves and their neighbors.
Will that demand for change last? Will it eliminate inequalities from the classroom to the boardroom to the newsroom?
The first time I told my twins the story of how the United States became a nation, they were five years old. As the three of us sat on a New York playground, I cried as I told them about a mob of farmers and workers who took over the world's largest empire and, against all odds, won.
Years later, I told them the story of slavery. Later I still told them about Jim Crow. They know all of that now. The son I was talking to about George Floyd had just finished a fifth-grade article on the rule of law throughout the history of the United States. He had chosen as his main sentence: "The rule of law, or equality before the law, is part of our society, yet it is a lie." He submitted his final draft on May 28, three days after George Floyd's death.
But the change is coming. History teaches us that. He arrived in South Africa. It came to the southern United States.
Is this our moment? Do you dare believe it?